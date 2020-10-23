Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

1 Stations from Wörgl

alpenmag
Wörgl, Austria / Pop

Radio frequencies in Wörgl

Antenne Tirol
105.3
Hitradio Ö3
97.8
kronehit
97.2
Life Radio Tirol
102
ORF Radio Tirol
93.2
Radio U1 Tirol
101
WELLE1 TIROL
91.4
Ö1
87.6