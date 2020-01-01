Radio Logo
2 Stations from Idar-Oberstein

ANTENNE IDAR-OBERSTEIN 87.6
Idar-Oberstein, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
bass mg
Idar-Oberstein, Germany / Electro

Radio frequencies in Idar-Oberstein

bigFM
101.9
Deutschlandfunk
89.5
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
94.7
RPR1.
100.3
SWR1 Rheinland-Pfalz
88.5
SWR2
95.1
SWR3
98.1
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
106.4