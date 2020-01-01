Radio Logo
2 Stations from Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Radio Oberland
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Charlies Party Box
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany / Disco, Discofox, Techno, Trance

Radio frequencies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

AFN Bavaria - The Eagle
90.3
B5 aktuell
104.9
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern
89.2
Bayern 2 Süd
93.5
BAYERN 3
97.7
BR-KLASSIK
95.9
Radio Oberland
106.2