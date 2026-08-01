Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Two Psychologists Four Beers
Yoel Inbar, Michael Inzlicht, and Alexa Tullett
Latest episode
133 episodes
- Paul and Yoel talk about whether it's a problem that psychologists seem to be no better than laypeople at predicting behavior. We also cover a recent controversy in anthropology, talk a little bit about the Odyssey (movie), and discuss whether people ought to be drinking more.
(Sorry about the clicking in Paul's audio--we did what we could to tone it down!)
Special Guest: Paul Bloom.
- Cognitive scientist Molly Crockett joins the show to talk about what it's like to be known in the field as an "AI skeptic." We talk about where Molly is actually skeptical, but also what she thinks that label gets wrong. Along the way, we cover a bunch of other things too: Molly's research in social neuroscience, computational modeling, and moral psychology; Molly and Mickey's disagreements about empathic AI; and Molly's case for what she's calling "thick empathy." Finally, Molly makes a pitch for non-alcoholic beer, which sadly falls on deaf ears.
Special Guest: Molly Crockett.
- Researcher, professor, and former Division III football player Nick Epley joins the show to talk about why we underestimate the benefits of social connections. We are a social species, and yet many of us choose to avoid connecting with others. Nick and I talk about his research on this, and about his new book, A Little More Social, which is all about how we can change our behavior to connect more with others.
Special Guest: Nick Epley.
- Instead of a new episode this month, we have one from the vaults that many newer listeners might not have heard (because it came out almost 7 years ago). But, especially since Paul has a new baby (see first link), re-releasing this one seemed fitting. And it's always been one of my favorites. We'll be back with new episodes in the coming months.
Original Episode Description
Yoel and Mickey welcome Paul Bloom to the podcast, who is not only a returning guest but also the Brooks and Suzanne Ragen Professor of Psychology at Yale University. We first give terrible advice on parenting. Does parenting affect happiness, relationship satisfaction, and meaning? Does parenting screw with prospective decision making because it leaves the decision maker utterly transformed? We next discuss perversity. Why do we enjoy doing transgressive things? Who is likely to be perverted? Is perversion ever a good strategy?
Bonus: How would Paul rate Yoel on a scale of 1 to 5?
Special Guest: Paul Bloom.
- Many academics care about diversity in faculty hiring, but why? Azim Shariff joins the show to talk about his new paper where he describes rationales for diversity in hiring, and an as-yet unpublished study where he asked department chairs how much they actually care about those rationales. We also talk about the empirical evidence for the diversity rationales (it's mixed!), Paul Bloom's argument against viewpoint diversity, and the future of DEI policies in the U.S.
Plus, Azim deviates from his long-standing practice of not drinking beer.
Special Guest: Azim Shariff.
More Life Sciences podcasts
- The Joy of WhyLife Sciences, Science
- Stuff To Blow Your MindLife Sciences, Science
- UnexplainableLife Sciences, Science
- Science of Perception BoxHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
- Health Optimization Medicine PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Science FridayEarth Sciences, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- The Quanta PodcastLife Sciences, Science
- Speaking of PsychologyHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
Trending Life Sciences podcasts
About Two Psychologists Four Beers
Two psychologists endeavor to drink four beers while discussing news and controversies in science, academia, and beyond.Podcast website
Listen to Two Psychologists Four Beers, The Joy of Why and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Two Psychologists Four Beers
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.