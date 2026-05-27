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The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast
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The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast
Film HistoryFilm Reviews
The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast
Latest episode

93 episodes

  • The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

    Walkin' on the Wild Side: 'Velvet Goldmine' (1998) and 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' (2001)

    05/27/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    Madeline, Julian, and Emilio continue their cycle of Offbeat Musicals with a "Two-Shot" on a pair of turn-of-the-millennium glam-rock extravaganzas: Todd Haynes' "Velvet Goldmine" (1998) and John Cameron Mitchell's "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" (2001). Marking their fifth - yes, fifth - discussion on a Todd Haynes film, the trio begin by unpacking "Velvet Goldmine" and its refraction of the legacies of 1970s glam-rock icons such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, T. Rex, and Roxy Music. Presented in "Citizen Kane"-like fashion, the film conveys a distinct impression of a well-known popular music era without ever mentioning any of the aforementioned artists by name, and wandering in and out of the realms that often classify a musical. Premiering around the same time off-Broadway was the show that would then be adapted into the second film of focus, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," unambiguously a musical, but one for people who may less typically gravitate to the genre. Drawing from many of the same influences in music, "Hedwig" portrays the unique story of the titular performer, from her fraught upbringing in East Berlin to her stateside music career with backing band the Angry Inch, and the numerous experiences that fan her rock-and-roll flames along the way.
    Listen to Dougie's Glam-a-Rama here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOjsoFA6he4_bWfjlCtNFoPf9Xr2cOofn&si=Vth2DPJed7RKNa7x
    If you enjoy our podcast, please rate and review us on your podcast platform of choice. This really helps us find new listeners and grow!
    Follow us on YouTube, IG and TikTok: @sleeplesscinematicpod
    Send us an email at [email protected]
    On Letterboxd? Follow Julian at julian_barthold and Madeline at patronessofcats
  • The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

    So May We Spark(s): 'Annette' (2021) with Kelly Autry

    05/13/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Continuing with the cycle theme of “Offbeat Musicals”, Julian and Madeline draw from the conception of their friendship with a joint suggestion - Leos Carax’s “Annette” (2021). Joining Emilio as a first-time viewer is actor and puppeteer Kelly Autry, a friend of Madeline’s since tweendom. Our two seasoned Sparks fans share their background with the musical duo, who write and compose the music for this film, and try their best to initiate those who are new to the band’s unique musical style. Although many may know “Annette” as “the Adam Driver puppet musical”, the group digs into themes of originality, self-sabotage, and the nature of performance. Their opinions of the film may vary, but the group agrees that “Annette” becomes richer with a discussion among friends, and in the value of “simple stories expressed unconventionally”, in the words of past guest Shaun Seneviratne.
    Kelly Autry is an actor, singer, dancer, and puppeteer, who can be seen performing around New York City. Follow him on IG: @kelly_a_autry
    If you enjoy our podcast, please rate and review us on your podcast platform of choice. This really helps us find new listeners and grow!
    Follow us on YouTube, IG and TikTok: @sleeplesscinematicpod
    Send us an email at [email protected]
    On Letterboxd? Follow Julian at julian_barthold and Madeline at patronessofcats
  • The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

    All "Inn" The Family: 'The Happiness of the Katakuris' (2001) with Lexi Amoriello

    04/29/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    For the "Offbeat Musical" cycle's Mise-Unseen episode, Emilio and Julian come in brick cold (and Madeline a tad less frigid) to their selected film for discussion - 'The Happiness of The Katakuris', Takashi Miike's surreal horror/dramedy/musical from 2001' about a down-on-their-luck family banding together to run a struggling roadside inn, only to endure a string of unfortunate events.  They are joined by cinephile and film recommender extraordinaire Lexi Amoriello, who had seen this wacky film before, to get into their initial feelings on this film.  The group discusses the subjective role the musical numbers occupy in the story, digest the film's look and feel, share bits from this film's commentary track (notably not easy to find!), examine what messages about family and familial responsibilities run through the film, have fun noticing wardrobe choice, and take part in one of the more freewheeling rounds of Unlikely Shared Universe yet!
    Lexi's movie recommendations, a wonderful and much appreciated service to film lovers everywhere, can be found at her website movierecsbylex.com and on IG, Tik Tok, and YouTube @movierecsbylex 
    If you enjoy our podcast, please rate and review us on your podcast platform of choice.  This really helps us find new listeners and grow!
    Follow us on YouTube, IG and TikTok: @sleeplesscinematicpod
    Send us an email at [email protected]
    On Letterboxd? Follow Julian @julian_barthold and Madeline @patronessofcats
  • The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

    Don't Feed The Plants: 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986) with Will Reynolds

    04/15/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    This week, Madeline, Julian and Emilio kick off a new cycle dedicated to "Offbeat Musicals" with perhaps the pre-eminent offbeat musical movie: 'Little Shop of Horrors', released in 1986, directed by Frank Oz, featuring standout performances from Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Levi Stubbs as Audrey II, anchored by the iconic score from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.  It's a Viewnanimous pick, and they are joined by composer/performer/teacher/great human/"Little Shop" enthusiast Will Reynolds to break down what is weird and wonderful about the film and its music.  The group digs into the touching performances, the elite puppetry, its playful yet clear adherences to classic Broadway musical conventions, how the period setting becomes a backdrop for the themes, that very bleak original ending vs. the happy theatrical release ending, and much more!  
    Will Reynolds is an accomplished composer, coach, and performer.  His score for The Violet Hour can be found where ever you stream music.  You can follow his goings on, learn about his Inspired Actions Method, and see where he is performing next at his website willreynoldsonline.com and on IG @willcreynolds    
    If you enjoy our podcast, please rate and review us on your podcast platform of choice.  This really helps us find new listeners and grow!
    Follow us on YouTube, IG and TikTok: @sleeplesscinematicpod
    Send us an email at [email protected]
    On Letterboxd? Follow Julian at julian_barthold and Madeline at patronessofcats
  • The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

    Seventy Years of 'Written On The Wind' (1956) with Christian Garcia

    04/10/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    This week, Emilio, Madeline, and Julian welcome in fellow podcaster Christian Garcia for a bonus episode to discuss 'Written on the Wind', Douglas Sirk's seminal romantic melodrama from 1956 starring Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall, Robert Stack, and Dorothy Malone in an Oscar-winning performance. This was a first watch for everyone involved, but a welcome initiation to the aesthetic and thematic paths on which Sirk often tread. The group digs into the reach and influence that this film had on modern filmmakers, how the film chooses to portray masculinity, the captivating performances, the blend of genres it manages to balance, and the many subversive touches Sirk sneaks into the film that give it so much staying power.    
    Christian Garcia is a co-host of the podcast That Ol' Gay Classic Cinema.  Along with co-host Luke Delmar, the podcast takes a loving look back at classic films from Hollywood's Golden Age through a queer lens.  You can listen and follow @thatolgayclassiccinema  
    Programming Note: This conversation was recorded in 2025. 
    If you enjoy our podcast, please rate and review us on your podcast platform of choice.  This really helps us find new listeners and grow!
    Follow us on YouTube, IG and TikTok: @sleeplesscinematicpod
    Send us an email at [email protected]
    On Letterboxd? Follow Julian @julian_barthold and Madeline @patronessofcats
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About The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast
Emilio, Madeline, and Julian love music, and spend their afternoons and evenings working for and teaching at a music school in midtown Manhattan. But they also really love movies. A lot. So when they're done teaching, they stay up late and discuss a movie, sometimes a few, that they've all agreed to see recently. Opinions, musings, personal stories, and sincere film enthusiasm ensue.
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