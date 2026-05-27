About The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

About The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

About The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

Emilio, Madeline, and Julian love music, and spend their afternoons and evenings working for and teaching at a music school in midtown Manhattan. But they also really love movies. A lot. So when they're done teaching, they stay up late and discuss a movie, sometimes a few, that they've all agreed to see recently. Opinions, musings, personal stories, and sincere film enthusiasm ensue.