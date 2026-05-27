The Sleepless Cinematic Podcast

This week, Madeline, Julian and Emilio kick off a new cycle dedicated to "Offbeat Musicals" with perhaps the pre-eminent offbeat musical movie: 'Little Shop of Horrors', released in 1986, directed by Frank Oz, featuring standout performances from Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Levi Stubbs as Audrey II, anchored by the iconic score from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. It's a Viewnanimous pick, and they are joined by composer/performer/teacher/great human/"Little Shop" enthusiast Will Reynolds to break down what is weird and wonderful about the film and its music. The group digs into the touching performances, the elite puppetry, its playful yet clear adherences to classic Broadway musical conventions, how the period setting becomes a backdrop for the themes, that very bleak original ending vs. the happy theatrical release ending, and much more!
Will Reynolds is an accomplished composer, coach, and performer. His score for The Violet Hour can be found where ever you stream music. You can follow his goings on, learn about his Inspired Actions Method, and see where he is performing next at his website willreynoldsonline.com and on IG @willcreynolds
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