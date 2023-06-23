Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Flash: Escape The Midnight Circus
Blue Ribbon Content
  • The Flash: Escape The Midnight Circus Trailer
    Barry Allen is at the height of his powers and fame, firmly ensconced as Central City’s favorite hero – but when being The Flash forces him to let Iris down one time too many, she decides to call it quits.  Undeterred, Barry figures he can use the speed force to go back in time and set things right.  But something goes wrong, Barry tumbles into a new dimension, finding himself in a small bedroom with Captain Cold, his powers gone.  Cold tells Barry that he’s an unwitting participant in a televised tournament, THE MIDNIGHT CIRCUS, which pits humans, superheroes and rogues against one another in life-or-death games of chance.  Survive the competition and Barry earns his freedom, recreate the conditions of his original transformation, and return to his own timeline.  But to do so, he’ll have to rely solely on his wits.  And if that wasn’t hard enough, he soon finds himself facing his toughest opponent yet: Iris West. Listen to The Flash: Escape The Midnight Circus starting on July 10.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/23/2023
    1:04

About The Flash: Escape The Midnight Circus

Barry Allen is at the height of his powers and fame, firmly ensconced as Central City’s favorite hero – but when being The Flash forces him to let Iris down one time too many, she decides to call it quits.  Undeterred, Barry figures he can use the speed force to go back in time and set things right.  But something goes wrong, Barry tumbles into a new dimension, finding himself in a small bedroom with Captain Cold, his powers gone.  Cold tells Barry that he’s an unwitting participant in a televised tournament, THE MIDNIGHT CIRCUS, which pits humans, superheroes and rogues against one another in life-or-death games of chance.  Survive the competition and Barry earns his freedom, recreate the conditions of his original transformation, and return to his own timeline.  But to do so, he’ll have to rely solely on his wits.  And if that wasn’t hard enough, he soon finds himself facing his toughest opponent yet: Iris West.
