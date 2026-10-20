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202 episodes
- In this week’s episode Greg and Patrick discuss Bayes Factors: what they are, what they aren't, and how we might use them in practice. Along the way we also mention Madam Flora, Big Psychic, haters, Alaska cruises, the gift, dead grandfathers, bait and switches, owing Roy Levy a favor, doddering old frequentists, lipstick and pigs, Kimi Antonelli, accordions, elevators of blood, life choices, and the Titanic.
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Web page: quantitudepod.org
TwitterX: @quantitudepod
YouTube: @quantitudepod
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- In this week's episode Greg and Patrick explore the fun but sometimes confusing world of probability, odds, log odds, and odds ratios, both when encountered in statistics and in every day life. Along the way they also discuss empty airplane hangars, drink carts, Qalshi, Costco hot dogs, the tush push, Quantitude International, The Blues Brothers, spelled with a Q, the vigorish, Mr. Peabody, a probability of 1.8, what the log giveth, and horse steroids.
Stay in contact with Quantitude!
Web page: quantitudepod.org
TwitterX: @quantitudepod
YouTube: @quantitudepod
Merch: redbubble.com
- In this week's episode Patrick and Greg have a somewhat circuitous conversation about the academic curriculum vitae across the professional lifespan: what it is, why we have it, and what kinds of things may or may not go on it. Along the way they also discuss Antiques Roadshow, Duolingo streaks, Oscar, Greg's front door, Teddy Roosevelt, sarcastic Spanish, Coors Light as a religion, the doodad drawer, riptide warning flags, flaming trash dumpsters, a middle seat on Southwest Airlines, you got two minutes, danger Will Robinson, where's Waldo, and God's most thankless task.
Stay in contact with Quantitude!
Web page: quantitudepod.org
TwitterX: @quantitudepod
YouTube: @quantitudepod
Merch: redbubble.com
- In this week's episode Greg and Patrick are honored to have a discussion with Paul Allison who is a sociologist and a titan in the field of quantitative methodology. Although they could talk with Paul about a dozen different topics, they narrow it down to his seminal work in longitudinal fixed effects models. Along the way they also discuss ren fairs, frilly shirts, turkey legs, drama kids, shiny beans, psychohistory, not having command of Eigenvalues, the world's shortest abstract, Yale not liking you, the Quantitude topic spinner, cows nested in herds, people who should know better, Jack LaLanne, the three laws of robotics, and the denouement.
Stay in contact with Quantitude!
Web page: quantitudepod.org
TwitterX: @quantitudepod
YouTube: @quantitudepod
Merch: redbubble.com
- In this week's episode Greg and Patrick have a loosely organized discussion about metrics, including the pros and cons of raw versus standardized scales and the advantages of having multiple metrics for the same effect. Along the way they also discuss the Odyssey, Dulles airport, driving in Canada, Smitty's corpse, friends in low places, two minute warnings, He's Not Here, Carolina basketball, fixing it in post, buying firewood, Salzburg vs. Munich, 440 megahertz, Space Force, four middle schools, and get it together people.
Stay in contact with Quantitude!
Web page: quantitudepod.org
TwitterX: @quantitudepod
YouTube: @quantitudepod
Merch: redbubble.com
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About Quantitude
A podcast dedicated to all things quantitative, ranging from the relevant to the highly irrelevant. Co-hosts Patrick Curran and Greg Hancock talk about serious statistical topics, but without taking themselves too seriously. Think: CarTalk hi-jacked by the two grumpy old guys from the Muppets, grousing about quantitative methods, statistics, and data analysis, all presented to you with the production value of a 6th grade school project. But in a good way.Podcast website
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