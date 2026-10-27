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Inside the Business of Government
Baroni Center for Government Contracting
Latest episode
7 episodes
Rethinking Innovation in Government Contracting: The Promise and Practice of OTAs with Dolores Kuchina-Musina10/27/2026 | 1hHow can government acquire cutting-edge technology faster, attract innovative companies, and deliver better outcomes? In this episode of Inside the Business of Government: Where Policy Meets Practice, host Mike Derrios sits down with Dr. Dolores Kuchina-Musina, researcher, practitioner, educator, and author of Rethinking Innovation in Public Procurement: The History and Practice of Other Transaction Authorities.
Dolores explores the history, purpose, and evolution of OTAs, from their origins in the Space Act and NASA to their growing role across the federal government today. She breaks down common misconceptions about OTAs, explains how they differ from traditional FAR-based contracting, and discusses why flexibility, collaboration, and innovation are central to their success.
Key Takeaways
OTAs are not procurement shortcuts; they are alternative business models designed for innovation.
Flexibility and collaboration are the core advantages of OTAs.
OTAs continue to attract nontraditional contractors and commercial technology providers.
Better success-story tracking may be more valuable than simply collecting additional award data.
Agencies need more specialized OTA expertise and training.
The future of acquisition reform may depend on empowering innovation while maintaining accountability.
Featured Resource
Rethinking Innovation in Public Procurement: The History and Practice of Other Transaction Authorities
By Dr. Dolores Kuchina-Musina
A practical guide exploring the history, evolution, and implementation of OTAs across the federal government.
Dr. Dolores Kuchina-Musina is a government contracting expert, researcher, educator, and thought leader specializing in Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs), acquisition innovation, and public procurement. With experience spanning commercial contracting, shipyard operations, federal acquisition, and academic research, she has become a leading voice on how government can leverage alternative acquisition models to accelerate innovation and mission outcomes.
- Bonnie Evangelista argues that better outcomes come from moving quickly, learning from mistakes, and keeping the mission at the center of acquisition decisions. Evangelista calls for faster learning cycles and modular contracting so government can adapt as needs and technologies change. She also urges agencies to shape requirements around viable commercial products and create clear pathways for promising technology to reach the mission.
Two key takeaways:
Shorten the path from decision to learning: Use faster learning cycles and modular contracting to test, adapt, and deliver value sooner.
Connect acquisition to mission impact: Align requirements with useful commercial capabilities and build pathways that help promising technologies reach the people who need them.
With two quotes to help guide the conversation:
"There are a bunch of humans who are trying to do the best they can. And oftentimes the friction points are that we get lost in a lot of people trying to be right instead of trying to get it right." [00:08:02]
"It is not the vendor’s job to figure out who’s going to cut the contract and what their future should look like. It’s our job to figure out how to get the vendor’s solutions into the right places at the right time." [00:49:13]
- Jon Baba, a Guidehouse partner with 30 years of experience in defense transformation, argues that AI can do more than speed up paperwork: it can help Defense leaders see where the industrial base is fragile, decide where to invest, and get critical capabilities into the field faster. In conversation with host Mike Derrios, he explains how empowered portfolio acquisition executives could use better data to make tough trade-offs—and how AI might lower the contracting barriers that often keep small and nontraditional suppliers out. They also tackle the hard part: building trust, maintaining human judgment, and improving sustainment alongside acquisition. Baba’s proposed North Star: field faster, sustain better, and achieve readiness.
“You’re always making trade-offs between those three. And I think right now you can feel the impetus is really around schedule. It’s about speed.” [00:18:48]
- How Is HHS Transforming Federal Acquisition to Better Serve Its Life-Saving Mission?
"It's so important to have operational people and operational experience writing policy because if you've never really done the operational work, you don't understand the reality of getting contracts awarded." Jennifer Johnson
In this episode of the Greg and Camille Baroni Center Podcast, host Mike Derrios speaks with Jennifer Johnson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition and Senior Procurement Executive at HHS. Jennifer shares her career journey from private sector contracting to federal acquisition leadership. She discusses HHS's significant workforce reductions and rebuilding efforts, her vision for a strategic and mission-focused acquisition enterprise, and the implementation of FAR regulatory overhauls. Jennifer emphasizes the importance of leadership, calculated risk-taking, and transparent communication in driving cultural change within federal procurement.
- In this episode of the Greg and Camille Baroni Center podcast, host Mike Derrios speaks with Trevor Wagner, Director of The LAB (Learn, Assess, Build) for Acquisition Innovation at the Department of Commerce. Wagner discusses how meaningful innovation in federal acquisition is rooted in culture and mindset change rather than technology. He highlights the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul's emphasis on professional judgment, the importance of early industry engagement, and leadership support for thoughtful risk-taking. Using NOAA's cloud transition as a success story, Wagner demonstrates how robust market research and streamlined processes drive competition and better outcomes. He also addresses protest mitigation, measuring innovation, and fostering open government-industry communication.
Food for Thought—There's so much more in the recording!
"If a person or a program wants to try something new to obtain some sort of value or benefit, then we think that they are innovating and we want to support them." [00:03:22]
"We must disabuse the notion that including industry throughout our market research and our requirements building is risky. On the inverse, not doing it is super risky." [00:24:04]
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About Inside the Business of Government
Discover the business behind government. The Greg and Camille Baroni Podcast Series – Inside the Business of Government offers a front-row seat to the federal acquisition system and the leaders driving it forward. Hosted by Mike Derrios and presented by the Baroni Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University's Costello College of Business, the podcast features insightful conversations with experts exploring the policies, decisions, and innovations shaping the future of government contracting.Podcast website
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