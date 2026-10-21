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107 episodes
- Some moments in history are experienced from inside a single room.
The Room introduces The Witness, an anonymous historical storytelling experience from Echoes in the First Person. In this debut episode, a dramatic first-person monologue brings you close to a moment through the perspective of someone who was there—without revealing the speaker’s identity.
Listen to the words. Consider the perspective. Who is speaking, and what are they witnessing?
Blending historical storytelling with dramatic performance, The Witness invites you to encounter the human experience behind history before discovering the name behind the voice.
Begin with Part 1 — The Monologue. Let the account unfold before seeking the answers.
Created and hosted by Michael Washington Brown.
When History Speaks. We Listen.
Deep thanks to Scott A. Jennings, our masterful sound mixer. Original composition by Ayla M. Charness, who shapes our sonic world as both sound designer and composer. Theme music by Soundside.
Produced by Michael Washington Brown, with care and intention.
Share the Echo: If this episode resonated with you, share it with someone who listens deeply. Help these stories reach the people who need them.
Explore more stories, episode notes, and additional material at echoesinthefirstperson.com.
For historical context, behind-the-scenes notes, and the Thursday Thread, subscribe on Substack.
Follow Echoes in the First Person on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so you never miss a Monday Monologue or Thursday Thread.
When history speaks, we listen.
- When World War II ended, what became of the bonds forged during it?
In this Thursday Thread, Michael Washington Brown reveals the identity behind The Soldier They Left Behind and explores the wartime history that inspired Monday’s anonymous monologue.
This episode follows the thread of comradeship, displacement, and life after war—asking what it means to belong, and what we owe those who shared our hardest days.
The identity is revealed only in the audio. Listen to the Monday Monologue first to experience the story before discovering who lived it.
Hosted by Michael Washington Brown.
Echoes in the First Person — When History Speaks, We Listen.
Credits: Echoes in the First Person is a collective effort. Deep thanks to Scott A. Jennings, our masterful sound mixer. Original Composition by Lawrence Huang. Theme music by Soundside.
Produced by Michael Washington Brown, with care and intention.
Share the Echo: If this episode resonated with you, share it with someone who listens deeply. Help these stories reach the people who need them.
Explore more stories, episode notes, and additional material at echoesinthefirstperson.com.
For historical context, behind-the-scenes notes, and the Thursday Thread, subscribe on Substack.
Follow Echoes in the First Person on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so you never miss a Monday Monologue or Thursday Thread.
When history speaks, we listen.
- War brought them together. Peace would separate them.
The Soldier They Left Behind is a World War II historical monologue about comradeship, loyalty, and the ache of being left behind. Through an anonymous first-person voice, this episode follows a life shaped by shared hardship and the belonging found among those who faced it together.
But when the fighting ends and familiar voices grow distant, what remains of the bond that once felt like home?
A cinematic story of wartime companionship, separation, and remembrance from Echoes in the First Person.
The identity behind the voice remains unspoken until the Thursday Thread.
Hosted by Michael Washington Brown.
Echoes in the First Person — When History Speaks, We Listen.
Credits: Echoes in the First Person is a collective effort. Deep thanks to Scott A. Jennings, our masterful sound mixer. Original Composition by Lawrence Huang. Theme music by Soundside.
Produced by Michael Washington Brown, with care and intention.
Share the Echo: If this episode resonated with you, share it with someone who listens deeply. Help these stories reach the people who need them.
Explore more stories, episode notes, and additional material at echoesinthefirstperson.com.
For historical context, behind-the-scenes notes, and the Thursday Thread, subscribe on Substack.
Follow Echoes in the First Person on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so you never miss a Monday Monologue or Thursday Thread.
When history speaks, we listen.
- The Promise returns to the voice from Monday’s monologue—a person moving through danger with a purpose too important to explain aloud.
In this Thursday Thread, we follow the historical path behind a story of endurance, secrecy, and moral courage. What first appeared to be a private test of strength becomes a larger account of wartime resistance, hidden risk, and an extraordinary promise carried forward when the consequences of failure could be devastating.
The identity behind Monday’s anonymous voice is revealed only inside this episode.
Hosted by Michael Washington Brown.
Echoes in the First Person — When History Speaks, We Listen.
Credits: Echoes in the First Person is a collective effort. Deep thanks to Scott A. Jennings, our masterful sound mixer. Original Composition by David Grant. Theme music by Soundside.
Produced by Michael Washington Brown, with care and intention.
Share the Echo: If this episode resonated with you, share it with someone who listens deeply. Help these stories reach the people who need them.
Explore more stories, episode notes, and additional material at echoesinthefirstperson.com.
For historical context, behind-the-scenes notes, and the Thursday Thread, subscribe on Substack.
Follow Echoes in the First Person on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so you never miss a Monday Monologue or Thursday Thread.
When history speaks, we listen.
- “The Promise": is a historical dramatic monologue about courage under pressure, the weight of a promise, and the choices that can alter lives far beyond one person’s own.
In this week’s Monday Monologue, an unnamed voice travels through a world shaped by danger, secrecy, and the need to keep moving forward. What begins as a test of physical endurance becomes something far greater: a private commitment to protect others, carry what cannot be spoken aloud, and hold fast when fear would be easier.
This story of resilience, moral courage, wartime sacrifice, and quiet heroism asks what it means to do the right thing when no one is watching—and when recognition may never come.
The identity behind this week’s voice will be revealed in Thursday’s Thread.
Hosted by Michael Washington Brown.
Echoes in the First Person — When History Speaks, We Listen.
Credits: Echoes in the First Person is a collective effort. Deep thanks to Scott A. Jennings, our masterful sound mixer. Original Composition by David Grant. Theme music by Soundside.
Produced by Michael Washington Brown, with care and intention.
Share the Echo: If this episode resonated with you, share it with someone who listens deeply. Help these stories reach the people who need them.
Explore more stories, episode notes, and additional material at echoesinthefirstperson.com.
For historical context, behind-the-scenes notes, and the Thursday Thread, subscribe on Substack.
Follow Echoes in the First Person on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so you never miss a Monday Monologue or Thursday Thread.
When history speaks, we listen.
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About Echoes In The First Person
Echoes in the First Person is a narrative history podcast about forgotten lives, contested legacies, and the human stories behind history’s most powerful moments.Each Monday, a cinematic first-person monologue enters the inner world of an anonymous historical figure. Their name remains hidden, but their memory, ambition, grief, conflict, and search for justice come fully into focus.Each Thursday, the veil lifts. The identity is revealed, the historical context deepens, and the story’s connection to the present becomes clear.Through poetic storytelling, immersive sound design, archival research, and emotionally driven performances, Echoes in the First Person explores overlooked historical figures, scientific discovery, political power, cultural memory, artistic struggle, and the forces that decide who gets remembered—and who gets erased.This is history told from the inside: intimate, cinematic, and unafraid to question the official version.When history speaks, we listen. © 2025–2026 Michael Washington Brown. All Rights Reserved.Podcast website
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