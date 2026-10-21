“The Promise": is a historical dramatic monologue about courage under pressure, the weight of a promise, and the choices that can alter lives far beyond one person’s own.

In this week’s Monday Monologue, an unnamed voice travels through a world shaped by danger, secrecy, and the need to keep moving forward. What begins as a test of physical endurance becomes something far greater: a private commitment to protect others, carry what cannot be spoken aloud, and hold fast when fear would be easier.

This story of resilience, moral courage, wartime sacrifice, and quiet heroism asks what it means to do the right thing when no one is watching—and when recognition may never come.

The identity behind this week’s voice will be revealed in Thursday’s Thread.

Hosted by Michael Washington Brown.

Echoes in the First Person — When History Speaks, We Listen.

Credits: Echoes in the First Person is a collective effort. Deep thanks to Scott A. Jennings, our masterful sound mixer. Original Composition by David Grant. Theme music by Soundside.



Produced by Michael Washington Brown, with care and intention.

Share the Echo: If this episode resonated with you, share it with someone who listens deeply. Help these stories reach the people who need them.



Explore more stories, episode notes, and additional material at echoesinthefirstperson.com.



For historical context, behind-the-scenes notes, and the Thursday Thread, subscribe on Substack.



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When history speaks, we listen.