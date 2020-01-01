Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rap Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Rap

YoBeatzFM
New York City, USA / HipHop, Rap, R'n'B, Urban
bigFM Oldschool Deutschrap
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap
I LOVE DEUTSCHRAP BESTE
Cologne, Germany / Rap, HipHop, Urban
Générations - EMBN
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap, Urban
deutschrap
Germany / HipHop, Rap
Générations - RAP-US
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
TRACE FM Paris
Paris, France / Top 40 & Charts, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
OTB Hip Hop
Los Angeles, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
delta radio HIP HOP
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Reggae, Pop
RadioGora.Ru Hip-Hop
Russia / HipHop, Rap, Urban
Vibes FM Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Reggae
Virgin Radio Switzerland
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, HipHop, Rap
Urban Hit US
Paris, France / Rap
Powerjammerz
Natchez MS, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Radio Caprice - West Coast/Gangsta Rap/G-Funk
Russia / Rap
Genius Hip-Hop
Dearborn, USA / HipHop, Alternative, Rap, Urban
Magic 103.7
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / HipHop, Reggae, Rap
Hot 21 Radio
Toulouse, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Allzic Rap US
Paris, France / Rap
radio-strahlemann
Germany / HipHop, Rap
DFM Rap
Moscow, Russia / Rap, Electro
NRJ CLASSIC RAP FR
Paris, France / Rap
HIP-HOP-FM
Germany / HipHop, Rap
ENERGY Deutschrap
Germany / Rap
French touch FM
Moscow, Russia / HipHop, Disco, Pop, Rap
URBAN FM GABON
Libreville, Gabon / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
89.0 RTL Deutsch Rap
Halle (Saale), Germany / Rap, HipHop
THE G RADIO
New York City, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
bigFM GROOVENIGHT
Stuttgart, Germany / R'n'B, HipHop, Urban, Rap
BoomFM Classics
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap
BigR - 108.1 JAMZ
Bothell, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
I LOVE TOP 40 DEUTSCHRAP CHARTS
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Urban, Rap
Mouv' Rap US
Paris, France / Rap
Urban Hit Rap FR
Paris, France / Rap
The Rap MIXX
Tampa, USA / Rap
BigR - 101.1 The Beat
Bothell, USA / HipHop, Rap
bigFM Deutschrap
Stuttgart, Germany / Rap
Top Hip-Hop Songs Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
1MORE Urban
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
WQRN 98.3 The Voice
Jacksonville, USA / Rap, HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
Skyrock 100% Français
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Die Wundersame Rapwoche mit Staiger & Mauli
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
N-JOY Soundfiles Hip-Hop
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Rap
Générations - Parlez-vous français
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
STATIC: CLASSIC HIP HOP
Decatur, USA / Rap, HipHop
Explode Radio
Brooklyn, USA / Rap, HipHop
AlphaFM
Zaragoza, Spain / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Reggaeton
delta radio - Deutsch Rap Klassiker
Kiel, Germany / Rap
limp-bizkit-station
Mannheim, Germany / HipHop, Rap
ChiemgauFM
Ruhpolding, Germany / Pop, Rap

The Rise of Rap

From the street corners’ of New York to being in the charts all around the World: hip hop is perhaps the largest youth culture of our time. Even though many people said at the start that this trend would quickly move on rap continues to reinvent itself and stay new and relevant.

What "Jive Talk" was for jazz musicians, similarly the spoken word albums of the Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron were precursors of rap as we know it today. The first real rap disc was King Tim III by the Fatback Band, but not before the Sugarhill Gang made the music industry aware of this new musical style with their party single "Rapper's Delight", a hit in 1979. Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five also recorded early commercial success. Meanwhile many new bands and rappers such as Run DMC and LL Cool J made hip hop increasingly popular, and in addition, female rappers such as Salt-N-Pepa and white rappers like the Beastie Boys all chipped in. Rap had arrived outside of the ghetto.

In the 90s two rap directions were established: Concious rap, which unpacked the history of America and the civil rights movement also dealing with social injustices and gangsta rap by bands such as N.W.A (including Ice Cube, Eazy E, Dr Dre), who painted an unattractive picture by rapping about the reality of life in the ghettos, celebrating the lawless life of crime.

Today it is impossible to picture the charts without rap. Whether it is expressed through street rap or club music, hip hop, it has settled in all around the World. The spectrum of talent from the USA includes big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Future and Fetty Wap. Rap has also arrived in Europe. The most important ambassadors on the continent include Dizzee Rascal, Skepta, Cro, Example, and the rap style itself can also be found in the works of more mainstream artists such as Ed Sheeran.

As rap is played on FM radio far too infrequently, we offer a collection of web radio stations and streams that concentrate solely on those well loved rhymes and beats. Try out Classic Rap , Old School Rap - AddictedtoRadio.com and Real Rap ISH to get you started.