Heavy Metal Radio – 518 Stations with Genre
Heavy Metal
Metal Only
Deizisau, Germany / Metal, Neo-Medieval, Pop, Traditional
Radio Caprice - Doom Metal
Russia / Metal
Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Rock
OpenFM - Ciężkie Brzmienia
Warsaw, Poland / Metal
ChroniX Radio
Trois-Rivières, Canada / Metal, Metal
Maximum Metallica
Moscow, Russia / Hard Rock, Metal
Super Rock Hits
Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
Hard Rockin' 80s
Columbia, USA / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock
Metal - WildCat
Lahti, Finland / Gothic, Hard Rock, Metal
Radio Caprice - Folk Metal
Russia / Metal
metal-hammer
Berlin, Germany / Metal
Metal Nation Radio
Windsor, Canada / Metal
Rockhaus Radio
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock, Hard Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Wacken Nonstop
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
MetalFM
Berlin, Germany / Metal, Rock
Piraterock 95.4 FM
Kungälv, Sweden / Hard Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
VOCM K-Rock 97.5 FM
St. John's, Canada / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Metal
metal-oldies-rock
Germany / Metal, Oldies, Rock
Radio Metal
Lyon, France / Metal, Rock
1A Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock, Metal
rockbismetal
Essen, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Metal
Prog Alley
Constance, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Rock
RADIO BOB! Metallica
Kassel, Germany / Metal
Metal Devastation Radio
Jackson, USA / Metal, Rock
PRM Prog Rock & Metal
USA / Metal, Rock
schattenreich
Berlin, Germany / Gothic, Metal
rockpalast-radio
Bonn, Germany / Metal, Hard Rock
La Grosse Radio - Metal
Plaisir, France / Metal
Dark Wave Sounds
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic, Punk, Drum'n'Bass, Metal
RMF Hard and Heavy
Krakow, Poland / Metal
SAVAGE RADIO - The Rock N Roll Animal
Rocky Mount NC, USA / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
UltraPlay
Moscow, Russia / Alternative, Metal, Rock
Rock FM Украина
Kiev, Ukraine / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
True Black Metal Radio
Karlovac, Ukraine / Metal, Metal
#Musik Rock
Aachen, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Punk, Rock
Zwischen-Welten Radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Neo-Medieval, Gothic, Pop
Metal-FM.com
Wuppertal, Germany / Metal, Gothic, Rock
ChroniX METALCORE
Trois-Rivières, Canada / Metal, Metal, Metal
Dark Rain
Germany / Pop, Gothic, Metal, Neo-Medieval
Den Tunge Radio
Aarhus, Denmark / Rock, Metal
Alternative - WildCat
Lahti, Finland / Rock, Alternative, Metal
Metal knight radio
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Red Light Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Punk, African, Metal, Electro
schwarzeszene
Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial, Metal
rockclassics
Wetzlar, Germany / Classic Rock, Metal
Radio Caprice - Heavy Metal
Russia / Metal
