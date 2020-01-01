Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

[email protected]
France / Jazz, Electro, Rock
Radio Perdido
Mexico City, Mexico / Jazz, Blues, Rock
PerfectMoods
Haarlem, Netherlands / Chillout, Jazz, Chillout
Peripou Web Radio
Thessaloniki, Greece / Chillout, Easy Listening, Jazz
PJmastermixx Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Jazz, Gospel
Plage Privée
Chambéry, France / Jazz, Electro
Playa FM
Playa del Ingles, Spain / House, Ambient, Jazz
Play Jazz web radio
Toulouse, France / Jazz, Bossa Nova, Ambient, Swing
Pleroma FM
Poznań, Poland / Jazz, Ambient
Plexus Radio - Jazz Channel
Barcelona, Spain / Jazz
Polushon Radio
Berlin, Germany / Jazz, Alternative
POWER JAZZ ILOCOS
Philippines / Jazz
Precious Radio Mood
Los Angeles, USA / Jazz, Rock'n'Roll
Projet XY
Oullins, France / Electro, Alternative, Jazz
Pro-Radio 1
Lodz, Poland / Jazz, Rock, Ballads
PRS24 Polskie Radio Swidnon
Swindon, United Kingdom / Pop, Jazz, Rock
Pūkas 2
Kaunas, Lithuania / Jazz
Purple Sounds Radio
Houston, USA / Jazz, Funk, R'n'B
R4U - Easy Listening
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz, Easy Listening, Chillout, Soul
Radio 16
Bessèges, France / Jazz, Chanson
radio 98eins
Greifswald, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Schlager
Radio Albatros
Le Havre, France / Classical, Jazz
Radio Ambiance Fm 96.3
Mirebalais, Haiti / Pop, Jazz, Rock
Radio Art
Athens, Greece / Traditional, Jazz, World
Radio atlántida
Tenerife, Spain / Hits, Pop, Jazz, Electro
Radio Blau
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Jazz
Radio BSJ
Nowosibirsk, Russia / Jazz
Radio Combattants de France - C2F
Bayonne, France / Jazz, Rock, Pop
Radyo Kafe Türk
Paris, France / Jazz, Chanson, Classical, Pop
Radio Centrum Rzeszów
Rzeszów, Poland / Alternative, Jazz, Rock
Radio Collège
Aytré, France / Rap, Jazz, 80s
Radio Eco Sud
Italy / 80s, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Rádio Elétrica
Porto Alegre, Brazil / Bossa Nova, Funk, Jazz, Rock'n'Roll
RADIO FAUSTEX ORCHESTRES 2
Ílhavo, Portugal / Chillout, Jazz, Easy Listening
Radio Fou2Jazz
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire / Jazz
HAPPY RADIO
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Pop
RADIO HOSTAFRANCS
Barcelona, Spain / Pop, Classical, Jazz, Rock
Radio Indie International Network
New York City, USA / Jazz, Ambient, Chillout, Blues
Radio Jeans - Blues Jazz
Genoa, Italy / Blues, Jazz
Radio Luna Web
Naples, Italy / Jazz, House
Radio Mirabelle
Liverdun, France / Country, Jazz, Rock, Blues
Radio ¡NAVAFRÍA MÍA!
Spain / Jazz, Rock
Radio Obozrevatel Jazz
Ukraine / Jazz
radioplaneplus
Naples, Italy / Jazz
Radio Rete
Rome, Italy / Jazz, Pop, Rock
Radio Roccella
Salerno, Italy / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Country
100% Jazz - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / Jazz
Radio Saint Affrique
Saint-Affrique, France / Rock, Blues, Rap, Jazz
Radiostpete.com
St. Petersburg FL, USA / Hits, Pop, Jazz
Radiohits Sverige
Sundsvall, Sweden / Jazz, Rock, Oldies, Pop

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.