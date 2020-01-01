Radio Logo
1 Stations from Lienz

Radio Osttirol
Lienz, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager

Radio frequencies in Lienz

Antenne Tirol
106.4
FM4
101
Hitradio Ö3
99.3
kronehit
107.1
Life Radio Tirol
104.4
Radio Kärnten
93.8
Radio Osttirol
107.8
Radio Tirol
95.9
Ö1
89.3