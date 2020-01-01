Radio Logo
4 Stations from Coburg

Radio EINS Coburg
Coburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies
gitarrenradio
Coburg, Germany / Instrumental, Pop
djfirefly
Coburg, Germany / House
lincox
Coburg, Germany / Rap

Radio frequencies in Coburg

ANTENNE BAYERN
103.8
B5 aktuell
92.8
BAYERN 1 - Franken
93.5
Bayern 2 Nord
88.3
BAYERN 3
99.2
BR-KLASSIK
97.7
Radio Galaxy Oberfranken
90.4