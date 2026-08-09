The video version (to follow along on screen) is here In this episode: What is the acid dissociation constant What do we mean by the dissociation of an acid What is a weak acid How to write the expression for the acid dissociation constant How to rearrange the expression to help calculate pH What happens to Ka when the temperature is changed Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy ﻿ Contact me: Instagram @chemistrymadesimple Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community. Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy

The video version of this podcast can be found here The episode about moles can be found here In this episode: Why you could easily drop a grade by using incorrect units The units you're given are often not the ones you need to use The units to use for the volume of liquid or the volume of gases The unit for temperature The unit for pressure The unit for the amount of substance The unit for concentration The units for energy change My Pro Tips Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy ﻿ Contact me: Instagram @chemistrymadesimple Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community. Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam.

The video version is here. From confusion to mastery - in this episode, I walk you through everything you need to know to do tritrations. Including the calculation step! Whether you find the terminology challenging, want to understand the apparatus and process, or how to do the calculation, I've got you. Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam. Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy ﻿ Contact me: Instagram @chemistrymadesimple Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.

The video version of this episode -------------------------------------------- My short, clear overview of everything you need to know about the Group 2 elements, and some of their compounds. -------------------------------------------- Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy ﻿ Contact me: Instagram @chemistrymadesimple Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.

Watch the YouTube version. In this episode: What are oxidation states Rules for oxidation States How to calculate oxidation states Elements with limited oxidation states Elements with varied oxidation states Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy ﻿ Contact me: Instagram @chemistrymadesimple Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community. Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam.

About Chemistry Made Simple

About Chemistry Made Simple

About Chemistry Made Simple