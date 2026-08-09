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Chemistry Made Simple

Matthew Macariou
ChemistryEducation
Chemistry Made Simple
Latest episode

103 episodes

  • Chemistry Made Simple

    Oxidation States: The Scorecard You Need For Every Redox Reaction and Half-Equation.

    05/18/2026 | 17 mins.
    Watch the YouTube version.
    In this episode:
    What are oxidation states
    Rules for oxidation States
    How to calculate oxidation states
    Elements with limited oxidation states
    Elements with varied oxidation states

    Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
    Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
    ﻿
    Contact me:
    Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
    Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
    Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote

    Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.
    Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple

    Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam.
  • Chemistry Made Simple

    Group 2 Elements and Their Compounds - The Reaction and Trends You Need to Know

    03/30/2026 | 12 mins.
    The video version of this episode
    --------------------------------------------
    My short, clear overview of everything you need to know about the Group 2 elements, and some of their compounds.
    --------------------------------------------
    Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
    Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
    ﻿
    Contact me:
    Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
    Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
    Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote

    Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.
  • Chemistry Made Simple

    How to Do a Titration - From Lab to Calculation

    03/10/2026 | 22 mins.
    The video version is here.
    From confusion to mastery - in this episode, I walk you through everything you need to know to do tritrations. Including the calculation step! Whether you find the terminology challenging, want to understand the apparatus and process, or how to do the calculation, I've got you.

    Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy

    Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple

    Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam.

    Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
    ﻿
    Contact me:
    Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
    Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
    Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote

    Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.
  • Chemistry Made Simple

    Avoid Chemistry Calculation Chaos - Know the Correct Units and How to Convert Them

    01/27/2026 | 15 mins.
    The video version of this podcast can be found here
    The episode about moles can be found here

    In this episode:
    Why you could easily drop a grade by using incorrect units
    The units you're given are often not the ones you need to use
    The units to use for the volume of liquid or the volume of gases
    The unit for temperature
    The unit for pressure
    The unit for the amount of substance
    The unit for concentration
    The units for energy change
    My Pro Tips

    Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy

    Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
    ﻿
    Contact me:
    Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
    Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
    Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote

    Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.

    Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple

    Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam.
  • Chemistry Made Simple

    Master the Acid Dissociation Constant Ka, and Use it to Calculate pH of Weak Acids

    01/13/2026 | 11 mins.
    The video version (to follow along on screen) is here
    In this episode:
    What is the acid dissociation constant
    What do we mean by the dissociation of an acid
    What is a weak acid
    How to write the expression for the acid dissociation constant
    How to rearrange the expression to help calculate pH
    What happens to Ka when the temperature is changed

    Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
    ﻿
    Contact me:
    Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
    Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
    Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote

    Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.

    Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy

    Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
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About Chemistry Made Simple
Helping you understand chemistry topics from A-Level and Advanced Higher. Get more guidance, deeper resources and a helpful community at ChemistryMadeSimple.net If you want to demystify chemistry, yearn for a simpler explanation and want to hear all the tips that will help you at exam time you're at the right place. I'm a chemistry tutor who is used to explaining chemistry in simpler terms, and I love to use an analogy to help with the understanding. Each episode tackles a topic, explaining it as simply as possible - well it is chemistry! The end-of-episode summary will make sure you have useful takeaways to help you on your way.
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ChemistryEducationNatural SciencesScience

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