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103 episodes
Oxidation States: The Scorecard You Need For Every Redox Reaction and Half-Equation.05/18/2026 | 17 mins.Watch the YouTube version.
In this episode:
What are oxidation states
Rules for oxidation States
How to calculate oxidation states
Elements with limited oxidation states
Elements with varied oxidation states
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Group 2 Elements and Their Compounds - The Reaction and Trends You Need to Know03/30/2026 | 12 mins.The video version of this episode
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My short, clear overview of everything you need to know about the Group 2 elements, and some of their compounds.
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Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Contact me:
Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote
Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.
- The video version is here.
From confusion to mastery - in this episode, I walk you through everything you need to know to do tritrations. Including the calculation step! Whether you find the terminology challenging, want to understand the apparatus and process, or how to do the calculation, I've got you.
Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple
Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam.
Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Contact me:
Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote
Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.
Avoid Chemistry Calculation Chaos - Know the Correct Units and How to Convert Them01/27/2026 | 15 mins.The video version of this podcast can be found here
The episode about moles can be found here
In this episode:
Why you could easily drop a grade by using incorrect units
The units you're given are often not the ones you need to use
The units to use for the volume of liquid or the volume of gases
The unit for temperature
The unit for pressure
The unit for the amount of substance
The unit for concentration
The units for energy change
My Pro Tips
Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Contact me:
Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote
Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.
Become a Patreon supporter of the podcast and get more from each episode. patreon.com/chemistrymadesimple
Prefer to say a quick 'thank you'? You can buy me a coffee if that's your jam.
Master the Acid Dissociation Constant Ka, and Use it to Calculate pH of Weak Acids01/13/2026 | 11 mins.The video version (to follow along on screen) is here
In this episode:
What is the acid dissociation constant
What do we mean by the dissociation of an acid
What is a weak acid
How to write the expression for the acid dissociation constant
How to rearrange the expression to help calculate pH
What happens to Ka when the temperature is changed
Find out more about the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Contact me:
Instagram @chemistrymadesimple
Email Matthew@ChemistryMadeSimple.net
Record a voice note for me: chemistrymadesimple.net/voicenote
Join the discussion at the Chemistry Made Simple podcast community.
Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
Check out the Chemistry Made Simple academy
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About Chemistry Made Simple
Helping you understand chemistry topics from A-Level and Advanced Higher. Get more guidance, deeper resources and a helpful community at ChemistryMadeSimple.net If you want to demystify chemistry, yearn for a simpler explanation and want to hear all the tips that will help you at exam time you're at the right place. I'm a chemistry tutor who is used to explaining chemistry in simpler terms, and I love to use an analogy to help with the understanding. Each episode tackles a topic, explaining it as simply as possible - well it is chemistry! The end-of-episode summary will make sure you have useful takeaways to help you on your way.Podcast website
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