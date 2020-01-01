Radio Logo
Radio Charivari Würzburg
Würzburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop
delta radio INDIE
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
bigFM US RAP & HIP-HOP
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap
JAM FM Black Label
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
GOA-CHANNEL-ONE
Germany / Electro, Trance
Radio Basilisk
Basel, Switzerland / 80s, Pop
LandesWelle Thüringen
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
RSA RADIO
Kempten, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Gong 96.3 - Top 50
Munich, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
FluxKompensator
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Punk, Electro
ROCK ANTENNE - Soft Rock
Ismaning, Germany / Ballads
SRF 1 Zurich Schaffhausen Regionaljournal
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
sunshine live - Trance
Mannheim, Germany / Trance, Electro
ANTENNE BAYERN - 90er Hits
Ismaning, Germany / 90s, Hits
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Partymix
Schwarzach, Austria / Electro, Pop
VIENNA.AT - Lounge
Vienna, Austria / Chillout
Klassik Radio - New Classics
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
Radio EINS Coburg
Coburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies
DASDING Chillout
Baden-Baden, Germany / Alternative, Chillout, Indie, Electro
best-of-klassik
Germany / Classical
chillharmonie
Remagen, Germany / Chillout, Classical, Film & Musical
kronehit fresh
Vienna, Austria / Electro, Pop, R'n'B
SRF 1 Aargau Solothurn Regionaljournal
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
Hitradio Ohr
Offenburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies
HOUSEBOMB-FN
Erlangen, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Schwerin
Schwerin, Germany / Pop
Wacken Radio by rautemusik.fm
Dörpstedt, Germany / Metal, Rock
DJ IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, House, Pop, R'n'B
Oldies
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies
Hirschmilch Progressive Channel
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Minimal, Techno
KATZENPUFF
Berlin, Germany / House
Hirschmilch Psytrance Channel
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Trance
Radio Siebenbuergen
Ulm, Germany / Traditional, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Radio 90vier
Delmenhorst, Germany / Pop, Hits
bigFM RNB
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
I LOVE RADIO
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Pop
JazzRadio.net
Berlin, Germany / Jazz
Antenne MV
Rostock, Germany / 90s, Pop
89.0 RTL In The Mix
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Belgischer Rundfunk 1 BRF1
Eupen, Belgium / Pop, Rock
Spreeradio 80er Love
Berlin, Germany / Ballads
Radio SRF Virus
Basel, Switzerland / Alternative, Pop, Rock
1A 90er Hits
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop, Rap
Chill Out Zone
Germany / Ambient, Electro, Chillout
RADIO 21 - Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany / Rock
Klassik Radio - Jean Michel Jarre
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Urban
Hitradio antenne 1 Heilbronn
Heilbronn, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
FFH Schlager-Kult
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Schlager
Radio Paloma - Volksmusik
Berlin, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
RADIO BOB! BOBs Hardrock
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Indie, Punk, Metal