12,502 Stations in German

Kinderrockradio
Remagen, Germany / Rock
travel-trends
Aschaffenburg, Germany / Alternative, Pop
RT1 TOP 40
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Konzertkracher | Best of Rock.FM
Germany / Pop, Rock, Metal
BassLover
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Electro, House
Das Radio der von Neil Young Getöteten
Potsdam, Germany / Rock
MDR SCHLAGERWELT Thüringen
Erfurt, Germany / Schlager
COSMO - Afrobeat
Cologne, Germany
JAM FM 90er
Berlin, Germany / 90s
jradio
Germany / Jazz
sunshine live - New Music
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
apostrophe
Stuttgart, Germany / Chillout, Jazz, Rock
hitradioswitzerland
Möhlin, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
FluxFM 60s
Berlin, Germany
kronehit charts
Vienna, Austria / Top 40 & Charts
filmradio
Munich, Germany / Film & Musical
HIP-HOP-FM
Germany / HipHop, Rap
melodic-rock-inside
Wolfratshausen, Germany / Hard Rock
play4today
Cologne, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Indie
Radio Essen - Dein Lounge Radio
Essen, Germany / Chillout, Easy Listening
ARD Radio Tatort
Mainz, Germany / Podcast
Radio Mini Disco
Germany / Pop
Easy Tornado Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Energy 90's
Zurich, Switzerland / 90s
all-time-independent-classics
Germany / Alternative, Electro, Industrial, Punk
rockcorner
Würzburg, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! Tobias Sammet
Kassel, Germany / Rock
delta radio UNPLUGGED
Kiel, Germany / Indie, Pop, Rock
neoFM
Berlin, Germany / Classical, Ambient, Chillout
hammer
Germany / Metal
Nachrichten - Deutschlandfunk
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - Charts
Weimar, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
ROCK ANTENNE - Munich City Nights
Ismaning, Germany / 80s, Rock
Jam On Radio
Zug, Switzerland / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B
Radio-Jodlerwirt 1
Peissenberg, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
RT1 POWER WORKOUT
Augsburg, Germany / Hits
Modul303
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Chillout, Ambient
Mountain Reggae Radio
Innsbruck, Austria / HipHop, Reggae
Schlager Radio B2 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 106.5 FM
Rostock, Germany / Schlager
rs2 80er Hits
Berlin, Germany / 80s
indiegoestohollywood
Schwerin, Germany / Indie, Alternative
CT das radio
Bochum, Germany / Pop
Radio Mi Amigo International - offshore oldies
Alicante, Spain / 70s, 80s
magicradio
Bad Hersfeld, Germany / Pop
ENERGY Deutschrap
Germany / Rap
romance
Flensburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
southern-rock_radio
Krefeld, Germany / Rock
Ostseewelle - Schlager-Hits
Rostock, Germany / Schlager
Radio Landsberg International
Landsberg, Germany / Hits, Pop
Oldies
Germany / Oldies