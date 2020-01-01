Radio Logo
4,636 Stations in French

AZ-Radio
Parmilieu, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
Cannes Radio - Clubbing
Paris, France / Electro
Azur FM 68
Sélestat, France / Rock, Pop
B4B Radio House Legend
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France / 80s, Pop, Electro, Rock
Bac FM
Nevers, France / Pop, Rap, Rock
Back2Noize
Switzerland / Electro
BackLive
France / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Backlog
France / Podcast
Backstage Radio News
Fontaine-l’Évêque, Belgium / Blues, Classic Rock, Soul
badass
France / Podcast
Radio Badenya
Bamako, Mali / Pop, Rock, Soul
Bal FM
Bamako, Mali
Radio Balistiq
Châteauroux, France / Funk, Metal, Pop, Reggae
Banquette
France / Podcast
Radio Barcode
Bulgaria / Electro
BASSE MARCHE FM
France / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Chanson
Batiradio
Paris, France / News-Talk, Rock, Pop
RADIO BAWOULÉ FM
Bougouni, Mali / German Folklore
Radio Bazarnaom
Caen, France / Pop
BBR CLUB 80 99.3
Valbonne, France / Oldies, 80s, Pop
BBR HIT 40 100.3
Valbonne, France / Hits
BBR MASTERMIXXX
Valbonne, France / House, Indie, Dub, Electro
BBR ROCK STATION
Valbonne, France / Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock'n'Roll
BBR X-STREET
Valbonne, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
BDC One
Bordeaux, France / Pop
Beaub FM
Limoges, France / Pop, Indie, Rock
Beautiful Mix
France / Techno, Electro
BeautyToaster
Paris, France / Podcast
BeCuriousRadio
Montpellier, France / HipHop
BeluxMusic
Liège, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Schlager, 90s
Bergerac 95
Bergerac, France / Chanson
Berry FM
France / Oldies
Best 80's
Neuilly-en-Vexin, France / 80s, Pop
Best Radio 1
Paris, France / Hits, Electro, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
BetaSeries La Radio
Paris, France / Film & Musical
BFC Classique
Dijon, France / Classical
BFC Radio
Dijon, France / World, Chanson, Pop, Rock
BFM - 12H, L'heure H
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - 500 millions d'Européens
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - 7 jours dans le monde
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - Happy Boulot
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - Business Club de France
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - 01 business Forum
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - Club Media RH
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - Le Comex de l'info
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - La Corbeille du Jour
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - Jean-Marc Daniel
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - Les décodeurs de l'éco
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - Doze le nettoyeur
Paris, France / Podcast
BFM - L'entreprise BFM
Paris, France / Podcast