Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Easy Tornado Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
OpenFM - Biesiada
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Schlager
Radio-Jodlerwirt 1
Peissenberg, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 106.5 FM
Rostock, Germany / Schlager
Ostseewelle - Schlager-Hits
Rostock, Germany / Schlager
ANTENNE MÜNSTER - Dein Schlager Radio
Münster, Germany / Schlager
OpenFM - Biesiada Śląska
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Schlager
harmony.fm SchlagerRadio
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Schlager
Radio Schwabenwelle
Murrhardt, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Antenne Unna - Dein Schlager Radio
Unna, Germany / Schlager
Radio Alperose
Bern, Switzerland / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio ISW
Burgkirchen, Germany / Schlager, Pop
schlagerwelle
Kühlungsborn, Germany / Schlager
Schwany Souvenir1
Aiterhofen, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Oktoberfest
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
SFR1 - Deutsche Schlager Songs
Hennef, Germany / Schlager
MDR SCHLAGERWELT Sachsen
Erfurt, Germany / Schlager
partyundapresski
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Radio RSG - Dein Schlager Radio
Solingen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Max HR
Marusevec, Croatia / Schlager
1A Partyschlager
Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
ON Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
Radyo Dejavu
Istanbul, Turkey / 80s, 90s, Traditional, Schlager
Hrvatski Radio Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Radio Enzian
Hasle LU, Switzerland / Hits, Schlager, German Folklore, Top 40 & Charts
Radio 91.2 - Dein Schlager Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
Antenne MV Schlager
Rostock, Germany / Schlager
radio SAW Partyschlager
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Schlager, Hits
ABF Gold
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
RadioMonster.FM - Schlager
Hanover, Germany / Schlager
SWR4 Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Ost-Schlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
100% Discofox von Schlagerplanet Radio
Munich, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
SR 3 Oldiewelt
Saarbrücken, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Olbersdorf
Görlitz, Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager
Radio Silesia
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
1A Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s, Discofox
deutsches-schlager-radio
Leipzig, Germany / Schlager
popschlager
Germany / Pop, Schlager
Radio Annett
Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
NRJ Made in France
Paris, France / Schlager, Chanson
SFR1
Hennef, Germany / 80s, Pop, Schlager
der-gute-laune-sender
Hochheim, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Rock
schlagerradio-germany
Germany / Schlager
R.SA – Schlager
Leipzig, Germany / Schlager
1A Schlager Gold
Hof, Germany / Schlager, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Radio Schlagerparadies - Kuschelzeit
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Schlager
Delta FM Dunkerque
Dunkirk, France / Pop, Schlager
Antenne verrückte Stunde
Graz, Austria / Schlager
hoamad.bayern
Germany / Rock, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.