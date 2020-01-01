Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

SWR4 Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Deutschlands Schlager-Radio
Berkeley, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Angelsfox-Radio
Hepstedt, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Andrea Berg
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio Altstadtwelle
Cologne, Germany / Schlager
Radio Schlagerparadies - Oldieexpress
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Dieters Schlager Radio – Die Nummer 1
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Roland
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Schlager
SCHLAGER
Germany / Schlager
Schlagerheilo
Rostock, Germany / Schlager
101.ru: Alexander Rosenbaum Александр Розенбаум
Moscow, Russia / Traditional, Schlager
Oldie Party Austria
Austria / Country, Oldies, Schlager
zipfelalm
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Antenne Mallorca
Wetter, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Nova's Music Lounge
Wolfratshausen, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Nostalgie Les plus grands Tubes Français
Paris, France / Schlager
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Halle
Halle, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
1000 Goldschlager
Constance, Germany / Schlager
Deutsches Musikradio
Witten, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Radio L - Schlager
Triesen, Liechtenstein / Schlager
Megapark-Radio
Wetter, Germany / Schlager
100% Kaiser - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Schlager
101.ru: Bards Song
Moscow, Russia / Chanson, Traditional, Schlager
Disco-Fox-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio Schlagerparadies - Schlagerparty
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Schlager
Radio Wesole Slonzoki
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Schlager
100% Partyschlager - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Discofox 24
Duisburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Schlager Pur
Vienna, Austria / Schlager, Discofox
Radio TEDDY - Schlager
Potsdam, Germany / Schlager
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Stendal
Stendal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Radio-Hits24
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
100% Malle-Hits von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Discofox, Schlager
Schlagerparty
Germany / Schlager
Radio Ö24 Steiermark
Graz, Austria / Hits, Pop, Schlager
1A Wirtschaftswunder
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
RPR1.Schlagerhits
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager
ABF Love
Paris, France / Easy Listening, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Discofoxfieber
Hettstadt, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Bonn / Rhein-Sieg - Dein Schlager Radio
Bonn, Germany / Schlager
100% Kultschlager - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Schlager
1A Volksmusik
Hof, Germany / Traditional, World, Schlager, German Folklore
Ilmwelle Schlager
Germany / Schlager
SR 3 SchlagerWelt
Saarbrücken, Germany / Schlager
Radio Schlagerparadies - Instrumental
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Instrumental, Schlager
tanzbar
Constance, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio MK - Dein Schlager Radio
Iserlohn, Germany / Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Roland Kaiser
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
MDR SCHLAGERWELT Thüringen
Erfurt, Germany / Schlager
Mona FM
Lille, France / Oldies, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.