Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Radio-Bluemagic
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop, Oldies
Radio Bochum - Dein Schlager Radio
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
RadioBox64
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, Pop
Radio Brebach
Saarbrücken, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
RADIO BSE - DER DISCOFOXSENDER
Bonn, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Camping Car
Morschwiller-le-Bas, France / 80s, Pop, Schlager, Chanson
Radio Caramba
Netherlands / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio-Chaosteam
Germany / Schlager
Radio-Crazy
Spenge, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio-Crazy.eu
Uelzen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
Radio CrazytownFM
Idstein, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Radio-Disco-Party
Aachen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio Dj-ChrisModi
Schönebeck, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts, Chanson
Radio Duisburg - Dein Schlager Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Schlager
Radio Ennepe Ruhr - Dein Schlager Radio
Hagen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Erft - Dein Schlager Radio
Wesseling, Germany / Schlager
Radio Essen - Dein Schlager Radio
Essen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Europa Gran Canaria - Schlager Welle
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain / Schlager
Radio Europa Tenerife - Schlager Welle
Tenerife, Spain / Schlager
Radio Euskirchen - Dein Schlager Radio
Euskirchen, Germany / Schlager
Radiofamily Sound
Berlin, Germany / Rock, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Fantastica
Weisenbach, Germany / Pop, Rock, Electro, Schlager
Radio Freunde der Musik
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-ffr - Family & Friends Radio
Neuwied, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio-FM-Heinsberg
Heinsberg, Germany / Schlager
RadioFroheLaune
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Fun and more
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Gothic, Schlager, Pop
Radio Funky Town
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Hagen - Dein Schlager Radio
Hagen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Hamburg Schlager Hits
Hamburg, Germany / Schlager
Radio Heartbeat
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio-Hessen
Vogelsberg, Germany / Rock, Schlager
Radio Holgi
Neunkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Hoogeveen
Hoogeveen, Netherlands / Schlager
Radio HSK
Germany / Schlager, Electro, 90s
Radio Illertal
Illertissen , Germany / Schlager, Disco
Radio-Just-For-Fun
Diemen, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio Kiepenkerl - Dein Schlager Radio
Dülmen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Köln - Dein Schlager Radio
Cologne, Germany / Schlager
Radio K.W. - Dein Schlager Radio
Wesel, Germany / Schlager
Radio-La-Familia
Witten, Germany / 70s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio Lammertal
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Lauterbach
Lauterbach, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Schlager Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Schlager
Radio LO1 - Radio Limbach-Oberfrohna
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Malaga
Germany / Schlager
Radio-mit-Herz
Strotzbüsch, Germany / Schlager
Radio MKW Alles Schlager
Germany / Schlager, Pop
Radio Mülheim - Dein Schlager Radio
Mülheim, Germany / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.