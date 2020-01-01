Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Sternenfeuer-Radio
Krems, Austria / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
stiersoundradio
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Stil Romania
Bucharest, Romania / Oldies, Ballads
Radio strassimusic
Kenzingen, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
StreamLions Radio
Essen, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Discofox
Studio ANT
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
Studio Grensstad
Netherlands / Oldies, Country, Disco, Soul
Studio Kempen
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Pop
StudioRadio - The Vintage Station
Iseo, Italy / Oldies
Succès d'hier
Thil, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
SU FM
Geraardsbergen, Belgium / Electro, Oldies, Schlager
Summerdream-Radio
Cottbus, Germany / 80s, Pop, Oldies, 70s
Sunny 107.3 - Miami's FUN oldies in the sun!
Tillamook, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Super Funk Melody
Brazil / Hits, Rap, Funk, Oldies
Radio Sur Adeje 107.9 FM
Adeje, Spain / Latin, Oldies
P6
Sweden / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Swisssh Radio
Canada / Hits, Oldies, Pop
TCAN-The Time Capsule Audio Network
Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Technikum Gold
Vienna, Austria / Oldies
teesty radio
Antwerp, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Pop
TENDANCE OUEST 80
Saint-Lô, France / Oldies
Test29
Germany / Oldies
Radio TFF Time For Friends
Menden, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
THBS Hsinchu Taiwan College
Taipei, Taiwan / Oldies
The 80s Village Radio
New York City, USA / Oldies, 80s
The Mix Radio 2
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
The Moose 97.7 Bancroft
Canada / Oldies
The Music Box
Colombia / Oldies, 90s, Pop, Rock
The Oasis - Modern Easy Listening
USA / Oldies
THE OLDIE STATION
Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, Pop
The Party MIXX
Tampa, USA / Oldies, Hits, Pop
The Radio Bridge
Elizabethton TN, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Country
The Retro Attic
Dover NH, USA / Oldies, 70s
Throwback 80's Radio
Tampa FL, USA / Oldies, Hits, 80s
The Time Machine
USA / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Time Radio
Bergheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Tipperary Mid-West Radio
Tipperary, Ireland / Oldies
Todotapu
Dallas, USA / Oldies
TOP REMEMBER
Valencia, Spain / Oldies, Pop
Top Tonic France
Formerie, France / Hits, Oldies, Chanson
RadioTotalCrazy.de
Leer, Germany / Country, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Traditional Oldies
Romania / World, Oldies
Radio Transamericana
Bolivia / Jazz, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Radio Traummelodie
Ulrichstein, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Schlager
Traxx.FM Golden Oldies
Carouge, Switzerland / Hits, Oldies
Tribute Radio
Charlotte, USA / HipHop, Oldies, R'n'B
Tú-Radio
Córdoba, Spain / Pop, Oldies, Hits
TV80s.com
Prague, Czech Republic / Oldies, Hits, 80s, Pop
Unzmarkt-Frauenburg LIVE
Unzmarkt-Frauenburg, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits, Pop
Up&Down Music Radio
Szeged, Hungary / Oldies, Electro, Disco

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.