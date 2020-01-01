Radio Logo
WSQG-FM - WSKG 90.9 FM
Ithaca, USA / Classical, News-Talk
Radio Cafe Zimmermann
Munich, Germany / Classical
CALM RADIO - Organ
Markham, Canada / Classical
CJPX Radio Classique Montreal 99.5 FM
Montreal, Canada / Classical, Classical
Radio Espérance - Chant Grégorien
Saint Étienne, France / Christian Music, Classical
All Classical
Portland, USA / Classical
RadioArt: Mozart
London, United Kingdom / Classical
FIP Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France / Classical, Jazz
CALM RADIO - Elite Artists
Markham, Canada / Classical
BNR2 Hristo Botev - БНР Христо Ботев
Sofia, Bulgaria / Hits, Classical
KBAQ - 89.5 FM K Bach
Philadelphia, USA / Classical
Classic FM France
Paris, France / Classical
CALM RADIO - Violin
Markham, Canada / Classical
Linn Classical
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Classical
La Classica
Mechelen, Belgium / Classical
WUWF 88.1 FM
Pensacola FL, USA / Classical
CONCENTRACIÓN - CALM RADIO Zen
Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Classical Guitar
Markham, Canada / Classical
IPR News
Traverse City MI, USA / Classical
#Musik Solo Piano
Aachen, Germany / Classical, Instrumental
Concertzender Gregoriaans
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Christian Music, Classical
KESC / KUSC - Classical
Morro Bay, USA / Classical
MR3 Radio Bartok
Budapest, Hungary / Classical, Jazz
Klassik Radio - Feel Good Klassik
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
CLAZZ Radio
Nantes, France / Jazz, Classical, Ambient
VPR Classical
Colchester, USA / Classical, Jazz
CALM RADIO - Henry Purcell
Market Weighton, Canada / Classical
NDR Kultur - Belcanto
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
CALM RADIO - Solo Guitar
Markham, Canada / Classical
KLASSIK
Germany / Classical
Audiophile Classical
Greece / Classical
KLMF - JPR Classic & News 88.5 FM
Klamath Falls, USA / Classical
KMUN - Coast Community Radio 91.9 FM
Astoria OR, USA / Classical, Pop, Jazz
Klassik Radio - Kids
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
CALM RADIO - Johann Strauss II
Markham, Canada / Classical
KESD - South Dakota Public Radio 2 88.3 FM
Brookings SD, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Light Classical
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Brahms
Markham, Canada / Classical, Instrumental
WICV - Interlochen Public Radio 100.9 FM
East Jordan MI, USA / Classical
Klassik Radio - Pure Verdi
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
Radio Neptune
Brest, France / Classical, Jazz
WSMR 89.1 FM
Sarasota FL, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Cello
Markham, Canada / Classical
Abu Dhabi Classic FM 91.6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates / Classical, Chillout, Jazz
RAI Radio 3 Classica
Rome, Italy / Classical
RNZ Concert
Wellington, New Zealand / Classical, World
KUHA Classical 91.7 FM
Houston, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - J. S. Bach
Markham, Canada / Classical
WHDD - Robin Hood Radio 1020 AM
Sharon, USA / Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.