Classical Radio – 750 Stations with Genre Classical

beethoven-one
Essen, Germany / Classical
berlinerflo
Germany / Pop, Rock, Classical, HipHop
bibleradio
Germany / Classical
classica
Wuppertal, Germany / Classical
classik_christ_radio
Essen, Germany / Classical
das-kw-radio
Magdeburg, Germany / Classical
ferienwelle-classic
Rostock, Germany / Classical
galaxypunk
Germany / Classical
hitradio-classical
Germany / Classical
illerclassics
Germany / Classical
inbetween
Duisburg, Germany / Classical, Jazz
kanal8610klassik
Uster, Switzerland / Classical
klassik-xmas
Germany / Classical
klassik_co
Germany / Classical
kulturkanal
Gernsbach, Germany / Classical, Jazz
Eighty Nine Network
Schwerte, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Easy Listening
mrawesome15-music
Germany / Classical
ohrmuschel
Munich, Germany / Classical, Electro, Rock
openclassics
Thun, Germany / Classical
radio-kunterbunt
Germany / Oldies, Classical
radioalexfmmystic
Remscheid, Germany / Classical
ROCKNROLLE
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Classical, Pop, Rock
rtr1_klassikwelt
Constance, Germany / Classical, Film & Musical
ruhrgur
Germany / Classical
sbtst
Germany / Classical
seasons-radio
Germany / Classical, Schlager, Pop
Station FX
Duisburg, Germany / Classical, Ambient, Ballads
twentysound
Berlin, Germany / Classical
weihnachtszauber
Remagen, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Swing
wortrandale
Berlin, Germany / Classical
Lava-Strom-Radio.com
Kamloops, Canada / Classical, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Lietuvos Radijas Klasika
Vilnius, Lithuania / Classical
LRT Elite FM 101.5
Córdoba, Argentina / Classical, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Luna Lunera Radio
Almeria, Spain / Classical
M2 Classic
Paris, France / Classical, Film & Musical
MDR KULTUR Klassik im Konzert
Halle (Saale), Germany / Classical
Rádio MEC 99.3 FM
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Classical
Radio Merkury Klasyka
Poznań, Poland / Classical
Metro VIRTUOSO Radio
Sofia, Bulgaria / Classical
Miled Music Opera
Mexico / Classical
Misterium
Alicante, Spain / World, Classical, Chillout, Ambient
Müpa Symphony
Budapest, Hungary / Classical
Musicradiostation - Der schärfste Stream im Web
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Classical, Pop, Rock
Radio Nacional Clásica
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classical
Naxi Classic Radio
Belgrade, Serbia / Classical
NewMix Radio - Classical
Marseille, France / Classical
Nocturno Radio
Mexico City, Mexico / Classical
Rádio Nova 89.5 FM
Nova Friburgo, Brazil / Classical
From the Top
New York City, USA / Podcast, Classical
ON Klassik
Hof, Germany / Classical, Film & Musical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.