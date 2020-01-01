Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Radio Rio Preto Internet
Sao Jose Do Rio Preto, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio-RLW
Dannenberg, Germany / Rock, Pop, 90s
Radio Roya
Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Saarschleifenland
Merzig, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio RST - Dein 90er Radio
Steinfurt, Germany / 90s
Radio Rur - Dein 90er Radio
Düren, Germany / 90s
Radio RWL
Lumbres, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Funk
100% 90s - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / 90s
Radio SAIL
Le Marin, DOM-TOM / 70s, 80s, 90s
RadioScia
Molare, Italy / Pop, Trance, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Sedat
Germany / 90s
radiosentimental
Montbrison, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Service
Marseille, France / 90s, Funk, Oldies
Radio Servitaxi
Madrid, Spain / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Siegen - Dein 90er Radio
Siegen, Germany / 90s
Ràdio Sitges
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Siv
Rome, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio soy
Paraguay / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Sun Romania
Bucarest, Romania / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio-Sunshine-Musik
Bochum, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Tágide
Abrantes, Portugal / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Totaal
Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Towner 97,1 MHZ
Santos, Brazil / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Trista
Hamm, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RADIOTX
Sestao, Spain / 80s, 90s, Disco
Radio Ultima U1
Riesa, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
radio universal spain
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
RADIO UNO
Liberia, Costa Rica / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radiovicefm oldies
Ghent, Belgium / 70s, 90s
Radio Wuppertal - Dein 90er Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / 90s
Radio Wurlitzer
Chillán, Chile / 80s, 90s
Radio ZET 90
Warsaw, Poland / 90s
Radio ZET Klasyka pop
Warsaw, Poland / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Radio Zona
Valencia, Spain / 90s, Electro, 80s, Pop
Radio Zwickau - 90er XXL
Zwickau, Germany / 90s
Radyo90
Turkey / 90s
Radyo Gri
Turkey / 90s, Ballads
Discoland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / 80s, 90s, Disco, Pop
Rainbow-Vibes-Melody
Recklinghausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Chanson
Real FM
Ireland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Recuerdos Retro
Santiago, Chile / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Rede Rwr
Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Remember FM
Setúbal, Portugal / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio RetRock
Peru / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Retro Hit Radio
Auckland, New Zealand / Hits, 80s, 90s
Retro Show Radio
Baquisimeto, Venezuela / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
revolvidas
Popayán, Colombia / Hits, 80s, 90s
RFC Radio
Seville, Spain / Pop, 90s, Rock, 80s
RFM DANCEFLOOR
Lisbon, Portugal / 90s, Disco
RFM Party 90
Paris, France / 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.