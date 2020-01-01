Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,325 Stations with Genre 90s

Pulse FM Hobart
Hobart, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, 90s, Pop, Hits
Pure 90s
Limassol, Cyprus / Rock, Electro, 90s, Pop
Purfect Radio
United Kingdom / Hits, 80s, 90s
Q101 - All Classic Alternative (90s)
Chicago, USA / Alternative, 90s
Qubix Club
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio 104
Brazil / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Radio10
Pfaffenhofen, Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio1907.de
Essen, Germany / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio4Life
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop, Ambient
Radio 890
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio 90,1 - Dein 90er Radio
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 90s
Radio 91.2 - Dein 90er Radio
Dortmund, Germany / 90s
Radio ALR
Hinnerup, Denmark / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Austria - Best of 90s
Vienna, Austria / 90s
Radio Benelux Hilversum
Hilversum, Honduras / Rock, 90s, Pop
Radio Berg - Dein 90er Radio
Kürten, Germany / 90s
RADIO BERN1 90s
Bern, Switzerland / 90s
Radio Betna
Windsor, Canada / 80s, 90s
Radio Bonn / Rhein-Sieg - Dein 90er Radio
Bonn, Germany / 90s
Radio Boost - De Unges Pust
Frederiksberg, Denmark / 80s, 90s, Pop, Electro
Radio Brocken 90er
Halle (Saale), Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Brocken Ü30-Partymix
Halle, Germany / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio CCM
Poland / World, 70s, 80s, 90s
radioclub 80
Talca, Chile / Electro, 80s, 90s
RADIO CONTACT VOSGES
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, France / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Cornwall 247
Redruth, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Corsaire
Gallardon, France / 80s, 90s
radiocrayzbeat
Stuttgart, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio-Crazy.eu
Uelzen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
Radio Creactividad
Alcalá de Henares, Spain / News-Talk, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Dance FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Electro, 90s
Radio Dance
Poznań, Poland / 90s, Hits, Disco
Radio Decibel FM
Netherlands / Hits, 90s
Radio Dresden - 90er XXL
Dresden, Germany / 90s
Radio Duisburg - Dein 90er Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 90s
Ehrenfeld-Radio
Cologne, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
Radio Elka Leszno
Poland / 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Ennepe Ruhr - Dein 90er Radio
Hagen, Germany / 90s
Radio Erzgebirge - 90er XXL
Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany / 90s
Radio Essen - Dein 90er Radio
Essen, Germany / 90s
Radio Estación 24/7
Osorno, Chile / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Euskirchen - Dein 90er Radio
Euskirchen, Germany / 90s
Radio Extratour
Dortmund, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio-Family
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radiofashion neue Generation
Saarbrücken, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Alternative
Radio Feten-World
Kulmbach, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RadioFlashIce
Hanover, Germany / 80s, 90s, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Radio FM City 105.1
Coronel Suárez, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio FM Eclipse
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio For One
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.