Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

95.5 Charivari - ITALO HITS
Munich, Germany / 80s, Pop
88.4 The Cheese
Wellington, New Zealand / 80s, 90s, Pop
CJOT Boom 99.7 FM
Ottawa, Canada / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Golden Oldies Hit Radio - POWER101
Paignton, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
radiosr24
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Pop
Oldieradio Florida
Lehigh Acres, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
ASTOUNDED Old School Radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-funky-70s-80s
Meldorf, Germany / 80s
Radio Worpswede
Worpswede, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Sunradio
Switzerland / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
my105 All The Hits
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
The Fabulous 80's
USA / Classic Rock, 80s, Pop
Charlie FM 97.1
Portland, USA / 80s, Oldies, Pop
HITRADIO RTL - 80er
Dresden, Germany / 80s
Oldiefans - Das Original
Lüneburg, Germany / 70s, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Free Radio Luxembourg FRL
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / 70s, 80s, 90s
move_on
Göttingen, Germany / 80s
Enjoy 80's
France / 80s
NOSTALGIE 100% FRANCAIS 80
Paris, France / 80s, Chanson
LandesWelle RockWelle
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock
Radyo Dejavu
Istanbul, Turkey / 80s, 90s, Traditional, Schlager
Ostseewelle - 80er Hits
Rostock, Germany / 80s
X-PAT RADIO 2
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
GotRadio - Retro 80s
USA / 80s, Pop
Lake Keowee Radio Online
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Genesis 102.5 FM
Rosario, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Dimensione Mix
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, Pop, 90s
Star Radio Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
80ies
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, 80s, Disco
Saucillo Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Latin, 80s, Ballads
RVS
France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio MK - Dein 80er Radio
Iserlohn, Germany / 80s
1A NDW (Neue Deutsche Welle)
Hof, Germany / 80s, World
Allzic Années 80
Paris, France / 80s
Flashback Gold
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Oasis 100.1 FM
Lima, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Augusta
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
electropop
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Indie, Electro
Oldies Paradise Internet Radio
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio Darkitalia
Italy / Gothic, 80s, Industrial, Punk
Miami One Radio
Miami, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-synthiepop-80s
Meldorf, Germany / 80s
disco
Germany / 80s, Disco
Sanctuary Radio Retro 80s
Denver, USA / 80s, Gothic, Industrial
Radio Rosa
Barberino Val d'Elsa, Italy / Hits, 70s, 80s, Pop
AFN 360 - Hot AC
Washington, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits
Radio Charivari Cham
Cham, Germany / Pop, Hits, 80s
Made in UK radio
France / Rock, 80s, Punk, Pop
RPR1.80er Rock
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Rock, 80s
macjingle Classic Hits
Vienna, Austria / 70s, 80s, Oldies, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .