80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Studio 1 FM Saudi Aramco
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
WCBS-FM
New York City, USA / 70s, 80s
Today FM
Dublin, Ireland / 80s, 90s, Pop
KRTH - K-Earth 101
Los Angeles, USA / 70s, 80s, Hits, Oldies
Heart 80s
London, United Kingdom / 80s
Feeling Floyd Rock
Lorient, France / 70s, 80s, 90s
FFH Die 80er
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 80s
1.FM - Back to the 80s
Zug, Switzerland / 80s
Radio Brocken
Halle (Saale), Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
80er
Germany / 80s, Pop
DELUXE MUSIC RADIO
Munich, Germany / 80s, Soul, Pop
Underground 80s
San Francisco, USA / 80s, Pop
1.FM - All Euro 80's Radio
Zug, Switzerland / 80s, 90s
antenne 1 Neckarburg Rock & Pop
Rottweil, Germany / Pop, Hits, 70s, 80s
Nostalgie Best of 80's
Paris, France / 80s, Oldies
80s80s Depeche Mode
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Electro
Weekend Offender Radio
London, United Kingdom / Rock, Indie, 80s, 90s
Radio Mágica 88.3 FM
Lima, Peru / 70s, 80s
Radio 2Day
Munich, Germany / 70s, 80s
Nostalgie Génération 80
Paris, France / 80s
Radio Regenbogen - In The Mix
Mannheim, Germany / 80s, Hits, Pop
Radio Leverkusen
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
MDR Sachsen-Anhalt Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 80s, 90s
Radio Primaton
Schweinfurt, Germany / 80s, Pop, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Sky Radio 80s Hits
Naarden, Netherlands / 80s
R.SH 80er
Kiel, Germany / 80s, R'n'B, Electro, Punk
Radio Paradiso
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Rur
Düren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
NME 1
London, United Kingdom / Indie, 80s, 90s, Alternative
Hotmixradio 80
Paris, France / 80s, Hits, Pop
1.FM - Disco Ball 70's - 80's
Zug, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, Disco
Radio Charivari Würzburg
Würzburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio Basilisk
Basel, Switzerland / 80s, Pop
80's Mixed
Houston, USA / Oldies, 80s
LandesWelle Thüringen
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
RSA RADIO
Kempten, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Powerhitz.com - The Officemix
New York City, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Boom 97.3 FM - CHBM FM
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
OpenFM - Italo Disco
Warsaw, Poland / 80s, 90s
101.ru: Queen
Moscow, Russia / 80s, Pop
Radio Baladas - Viejitas pero bonitas
Mexico / 80s, 90s, Ballads
2WFM - KIIS 106.5 FM
Sydney, Australia / 80s, 90s, Hits
Slow Jams - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, 80s, 90s, Pop
Románticas del Ayer
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
ITALOPOWER!
Paris, France / 80s, Disco, Hits, Pop
RMF 80s
Krakow, Poland / 80s, Pop
Dublin's Q102
Dublin, Ireland / 80s, 90s, Pop, Ballads
Big R Radio - Yacht Rock (70s&80s Soft Rock)
Bothell, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Amazing 80s
USA / 80s
104.6 RTL 80er
Berlin, Germany / 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .