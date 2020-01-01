Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Energy FM Old School Classics
London, United Kingdom / 70s, Oldies, 80s, 90s
ENERGY Hits 80
Germany / 80s
Enterprise-Radio
Bremerhaven, Germany / 80s, Funk, Soul
Radio Erretizeta
Castelfranco Veneto, Italy / 70s, Hits, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Esla
Quetzaltenango, Guatemala / 80s, 90s, Pop, Latin
esmiradio.es
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, Rock, Blues
Estacion Online Radio
Antofagasta, Chile / 70s, 80s, 90s
Estilo FM
Córdoba, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Estrellas de los 80s
Guadalupe, Mexico / 80s, Latin, Rock
Euerwebradio
Hanover, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Rock
Euro Music
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s, Disco, Pop
Europe Gold Radio
Haaltert, Belgium / 80s, 90s
Eventradio-Schwaben
Senden, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Exclusively David Bowie
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Exitos de los 60s 70s 80s 90s
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
Exitos del Pasado
Lima, Peru / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Radio EXLEX online
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, 90s
extra-radio
Hof, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Oldies
Extreme Hits
Italy / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
F2 Radio Lab
Naples, Italy / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Fantasia-Dance-Radio
Krefeld, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Fantasia Del Dragón
Bottrop, Germany / Pop, Rock, 80s
Fantasy Fox Radio
Hermsdorf, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager, Hits
Radio Fantasy Island
Rodgau, Germany / 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts, Schlager
Fantasy Radio
London, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
FBEC
Gouesnou, France / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
Feelgood Radio
Rijswijk, Netherlands / Pop, 70s, 80s, 90s
Feierabendradio
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Rock
100% NDW-Party von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / 80s
Fela Radio - Music With Soul
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico / Techno, House, 80s, Blues
FeuchtFM
Feucht, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
fire-and-ice-music
Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Fire-Sound-Radio
Arnsberg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Discofox
FIRZA RADIO MEDAN
Indonesia / Rock, 80s, Pop
Firza Radio MADINA
Indonesia / 80s, Pop
Firza Radio TAPSEL
Indonesia / Jazz, 80s, Pop
Fix Radio
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 80s, Pop
Flashback 80s 101.5
Reykjavík, Iceland / 80s
Flashback.gr
Athens, Greece / 70s, 80s, 90s
radio flashback mix
Brazil / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Flashback Pa
Castanhal, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Flashback Radio
USA / 80s
Flash FM 88.4
Couvin, Belgium / 80s, Chanson, Pop
Flash-Radio
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
floradio
United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Drum'n'Bass
FM1 80s & 90s
St. Gallen, Switzerland / 80s, 90s, Pop
Fm Calpe
Calp, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Fm Dance
Santiago, Chile, Chile / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Fm Génesis 106.7
San Pedro, Argentina / 80s, Pop, News-Talk
Sentir Radio
Bella Vista AR, Argentina / 90s, Pop, Rock, 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .