2 Stations from Leoben

Radio Grün-Weiss
Leoben, Austria / Hits, Oldies, Schlager
christmas
Leoben, Austria / Hits

Radio frequencies in Leoben

Hitradio Ö3
99.4
kronehit
107.5
ORF Radio Steiermark
97.1
Radio Grün-Weiss
104.7
Ö1
91.9