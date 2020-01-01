Radio Logo
35 Stations from Bielefeld

WDR 2 - Ostwestfalen Lippe
Bielefeld, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
Alles Chill
Bielefeld, Germany / House
Alles Techno
Bielefeld, Germany / Techno
hoerspiel
Bielefeld, Germany
Channel-2
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
FITFORE
Bielefeld, Germany / Podcast
Hertz 87.9
Bielefeld, Germany / News-Talk, Pop
Kibo.FM
Bielefeld, Germany / Pop, Rock
alles-dance
Bielefeld, Germany / Electro
alles-hardstyle
Bielefeld, Germany / Drum'n'Bass
alles-radio
Bielefeld, Germany / HipHop, Pop
blackmoon-radio
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits
BongoRadio
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits, Instrumental
buzzclub
Bielefeld, Germany / House
b_9
Bielefeld, Germany / Techno, Pop
deutschraprocks
Bielefeld, Germany / HipHop
ennelm1
Bielefeld, Germany / Pop
galaxycave
Bielefeld, Germany / Rock
Das Gaming-Gnome Webradio
Bielefeld, Germany / Urban, Dub
generation-hiphop
Bielefeld, Germany / HipHop
holzarmy
Bielefeld, Germany / Electro
kabonga
Bielefeld, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Rock
Pappelkrug
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits
Radio-Sparbirne
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits
radio_pyrocluster
Bielefeld, Germany / Pop
royalsfm
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
stm
Bielefeld, Germany / Pop
Sunday - Rockradio
Bielefeld, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock
sundaymusic
Bielefeld, Germany / Oldies
teuto-fm
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
vicemas
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits
vicerap
Bielefeld, Germany / Rap
vive
Bielefeld, Germany / Pop
Sex am Küchentisch
Bielefeld, Germany / Podcast
Wild Rebels
Bielefeld, Germany / Rock, Neo-Medieval, Pop, Metal

Radio frequencies in Bielefeld

Antenne Bethel
94.3
Deutschlandfunk
95.5
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
106.2
Hertz 87.9
87.9