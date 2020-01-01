Radio Logo
2 Stations from Balderschwang

Radio Horeb
Balderschwang, Germany / Christian Music, Classical
RADIO MARIA DEUTSCHLAND - Radio Horeb
Balderschwang, Germany / News-Talk

Radio frequencies in Balderschwang

ANTENNE BAYERN
97.3
B5 aktuell
107.3
BAYERN 1 - Schwaben
87.6
Bayern 2 Süd
100.3
BAYERN 3
99.4
BR-KLASSIK
96.5
Radio Horeb
105.2