Former NHLer Sean Avery brings his unfiltered perspective to the biggest stories in hockey.One of the most polarizing players of his generation, Avery delivers candid takes on the NHL, its players, and everything happening around the hockey world. From the rink to the red carpet—and everything in between—expect sharp takes, stories from his playing days, and conversations that go well beyond the game.Catch new episodes every Wednesday throughout the NHL season on the HockeyFights YouTube Channel and wherever you stream your podcasts.

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