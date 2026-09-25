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2 episodes
- Sean Avery is officially here — and he's got a message for hockey parents. In Episode 1 of The Sean Avery Show, Sean opens with a disturbing minor hockey incident that sparks a much bigger conversation about parents, pressure and the obsession with turning young hockey players into future NHL stars.
Sean talks about the year-round hockey grind, private coaches, showcases, the money being spent on young players and why he believes parents need to pump the brakes and let kids actually enjoy the game. He also shares stories from his own childhood and his father's approach to hockey.
Plus, Sean gets into Mike Babcock's return to the NHL and his new role with the Edmonton Oilers, Dan Carcillo and an upcoming experience in Colorado, Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Tanner Adams, his Hero of the Week, and Alexander Ovechkin.
This is The Sean Avery Show — hockey, stories, opinions and an unfiltered look at the game from someone who actually played.
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About The Sean Avery Show
Former NHLer Sean Avery brings his unfiltered perspective to the biggest stories in hockey.One of the most polarizing players of his generation, Avery delivers candid takes on the NHL, its players, and everything happening around the hockey world. From the rink to the red carpet—and everything in between—expect sharp takes, stories from his playing days, and conversations that go well beyond the game.Catch new episodes every Wednesday throughout the NHL season on the HockeyFights YouTube Channel and wherever you stream your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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The Sean Avery Show
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