Could negative mass really exist? Explore the strange physics of matter that could behave opposite to ordinary matter, potentially producing unusual effects on light, gravity, and even cosmic collisions. A fascinating look at one of the most exotic ideas in theoretical cosmology. This episode includes AI-generated content.

Scientists are using the Large Hadron Collider and machine learning to search for microscopic black holes and other exotic particles. Although none were detected, the results narrow the possibilities for hidden dimensions and new physics beyond our current understanding. This episode includes AI-generated content.

Researchers have developed a quantum random-access memory system that connects one processor to seven storage cells. Using a multimode aluminum cavity and an intermediate buffer, the design reduces wiring complexity while maintaining high fidelity. The breakthrough could help make quantum computers more scalable by separating processing from memory. This episode includes AI-generated content.

Scientists have confirmed quasiparticles carrying just one-quarter of an electron’s charge in a remarkable quantum state. Using extreme temperatures, powerful magnetic fields, and shot-noise measurements, researchers found evidence that could deepen our understanding of exotic quantum matter—and potentially open new paths toward fault-tolerant topological quantum computers. This episode includes AI-generated content.

Scientists have spent seven years searching for an unusual form of dark matter deep underground. Although no signal was found, the experiment has narrowed the possibilities and raised new questions about what dark matter might actually look like. A much larger detector could soon take the search into unexplored territory. This episode includes AI-generated content.

About The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

About The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

About The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast