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The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

Synthetic Universe
ChemistryPhysics
The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast
Latest episode

138 episodes

  • The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

    A New Clue in the Search for the Universe’s Missing Mass

    10/22/2026 | 21 mins.
    Scientists have spent seven years searching for an unusual form of dark matter deep underground.

    Although no signal was found, the experiment has narrowed the possibilities and raised new questions about what dark matter might actually look like. A much larger detector could soon take the search into unexplored territory.

    This episode includes AI-generated content.
  • The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

    The Strange Quantum Particles Carrying a Fraction of an Electron

    10/21/2026 | 21 mins.
    Scientists have confirmed quasiparticles carrying just one-quarter of an electron’s charge in a remarkable quantum state.

    Using extreme temperatures, powerful magnetic fields, and shot-noise measurements, researchers found evidence that could deepen our understanding of exotic quantum matter—and potentially open new paths toward fault-tolerant topological quantum computers.

    This episode includes AI-generated content.
  • The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

    This New Quantum Memory Solves a Major Quantum Computing Problem

    10/20/2026 | 21 mins.
    Researchers have developed a quantum random-access memory system that connects one processor to seven storage cells.

    Using a multimode aluminum cavity and an intermediate buffer, the design reduces wiring complexity while maintaining high fidelity. The breakthrough could help make quantum computers more scalable by separating processing from memory.

    This episode includes AI-generated content.
  • The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

    Scientists Hunt for Microscopic Black Holes at the LHC

    10/19/2026 | 22 mins.
    Scientists are using the Large Hadron Collider and machine learning to search for microscopic black holes and other exotic particles. Although none were detected, the results narrow the possibilities for hidden dimensions and new physics beyond our current understanding.

    This episode includes AI-generated content.
  • The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast

    Could Negative Mass Exist? The Physics That Turns Gravity Upside Down

    10/18/2026 | 20 mins.
    Could negative mass really exist? Explore the strange physics of matter that could behave opposite to ordinary matter, potentially producing unusual effects on light, gravity, and even cosmic collisions. A fascinating look at one of the most exotic ideas in theoretical cosmology.

    This episode includes AI-generated content.
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About The Quark Side - Quantum Physics Podcast
The Quark Side is a quantum physics podcast that explores the strange foundations of reality—from quarks and fields to spacetime, uncertainty, and the limits of knowledge. Each episode breaks down cutting-edge research and deep ideas in modern physics with clarity, rigor, and curiosity, revealing how the quantum world shapes everything we observe.
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