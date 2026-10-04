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Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads

Pine Fir Group
CoursesEducation
Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads
Latest episode

152 episodes

  • Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads

    Global Meet-Up #6 (Montreal): The Supremacy of Sin

    10/04/2026 | 3h 6 mins.
    In this Saturday, October 3, 2026 lecture, Professor Jiang explains how Sabbatean-Frankism conquered the world.
  • Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads

    Emergency Discussion #3: Xi Visits Trump

    09/25/2026 | 3h 1 mins.
    In this Zoom discussion, Professor Jiang analyzes President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States. Why didn't Chinese entrepreneurs accompany him, and why were there no major announcements? Professor Jiang argues that President Xi lacks the authority to make any controversial concessions.
  • Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads

    Global Meet-Up #5 (Toronto): Canada's Corporate Re-Structuring

    09/16/2026 | 2h 35 mins.
    On Saturday, September 5, 2026, Professor Jiang was in Toronto, Ontario to lecture on the US-Canada Trade War.Thanks to Cathy Tie for organizing, and Tim Gabor for filming and editing.
  • Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads

    Global Meet-Up #4 (Austin, Texas): American Prophecy

    09/01/2026 | 2h 28 mins.
    On Sunday, August 23rd, Professor Jiang discusses Trump's 3rd Term in Austin, Texas. Thanks to Jintae Cho for organizing the meet-up, and David Rhoads for filming the event.Please follow David's work at:   / @postculthouse   and Substack: https://substack.com/@postcult
  • Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads

    Global Meet-Up #2 (Los Angeles): The "End of the World" US Tour

    08/18/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    On Saturday, August 8, 2026, Professor Jiang spoke at the Kinn (https://thekinn.co/) in Venice, California. Many thanks to Ally Fekaiki for organizing and moderating the event. Because of his generosity, participation was free. You can learn more about Ally's work by subscribing to his YouTube channel:    / @prettygreatpod
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About Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads
No advertisements lectures. All credit goes to Jiang Xueqin, aka Professor Jiang. Audio files of Jiang's lectures.
Podcast website
CoursesEducation

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