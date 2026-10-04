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152 episodes
- In this Zoom discussion, Professor Jiang analyzes President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States. Why didn't Chinese entrepreneurs accompany him, and why were there no major announcements? Professor Jiang argues that President Xi lacks the authority to make any controversial concessions.
- On Sunday, August 23rd, Professor Jiang discusses Trump's 3rd Term in Austin, Texas. Thanks to Jintae Cho for organizing the meet-up, and David Rhoads for filming the event.Please follow David's work at: / @postculthouse and Substack: https://substack.com/@postcult
- On Saturday, August 8, 2026, Professor Jiang spoke at the Kinn (https://thekinn.co/) in Venice, California. Many thanks to Ally Fekaiki for organizing and moderating the event. Because of his generosity, participation was free. You can learn more about Ally's work by subscribing to his YouTube channel: / @prettygreatpod
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About Predictive History, Professor Jiang, No Ads
No advertisements lectures. All credit goes to Jiang Xueqin, aka Professor Jiang. Audio files of Jiang's lectures.Podcast website
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