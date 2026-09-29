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1 episodes
- Welcome to the start of Crickets Corner! In this episode we talk about pro running, our experiences, the pros and cons of pro running groups, and how we currently approach the sport. We also go into the lore of the "crickets" nickname, our blunders of the week, and things that got us fired up.
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About Crickets Corner
What is up dearest Crickets? Allie and Lauren here doing what we do best, YAP! We are considering this a running pod with a side of other nonsense. Tune in for our latest updates, deepest thoughts, and endless giggles. Don't expect to learn anything but do expect to pretend we're funny... here we go!Podcast website
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