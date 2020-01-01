Radio Logo
12,507 Stations in German

Radio K.W.
Wesel, Germany / Pop
STAR FM Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Rock
egoPURE
Munich, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Electro
BAYERN 1 - Schwaben
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
BB RADIO - Havelland Livestream
Rathenow, Germany / Pop
Ballermann Radio
Wetter, Germany / Schlager
Radio 7 - Digital
Ulm, Germany / Pop, Hits
Antenne Steiermark
Graz, Austria / Pop, Rock, Electro
Radio Berg
Kürten, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Antenne Niederrhein
Kleve, Germany / Pop
RT1 IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, House
Life Radio Tirol
Innsbruck, Austria / Pop, Rock, Electro
Antenne Brandenburg vom rbb
Potsdam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Schlager
Superfly.fm
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Funk, HipHop
SRF 1 Zentralschweiz Regionaljournal
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
Hellweg Radio - Region West
Soest, Germany / Pop
Swissradio.ch Classical
Küsnacht, Switzerland / Classical, Jazz
ROCK ANTENNE - Classic Perlen
Ismaning, Germany / Classic Rock
NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany / Pop
Radio Kiepenkerl - Region Nord
Dülmen, Germany / Pop
TechnoBase.FM
Germany / Electro, Techno
radio SAW
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
DONAU 3 FM
Ulm, Germany / Pop
Radio Duisburg
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
ENERGY Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Urban
Antenne Unna
Unna, Germany / Pop
WDR 2 - Aachen und Region
Aachen, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
Radio 90.1
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Pop
BAYERN 1 - Niederbayern Oberpfalz
Landshut, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Radio Kärnten
Klagenfurt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Hits
delta radio GRUNGE
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
Radio Hannover 100,0
Hanover, Germany / Hits, Pop
Radio 32
Solothurn, Switzerland / Pop, Rock
Radio 7
Ulm, Germany / Pop, Hits
Antenne AC
Aachen, Germany / Pop
Radio 1 CH
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
the wave
Berlin NH, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Jazz
Radio Melodie
Saarbrücken, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Rock'n Blues
Hamburg, Germany / Blues, Rock
106,9 Radio Gong Würzburg
Würzburg, Germany / Pop
SR 1
Saarbrücken, Germany / Pop
R.SA - Live
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Klassik Radio - Piano
Hamburg, Germany / Classical, Instrumental
RT1 RELAX
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout, Ballads
hr-iNFO
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Inforadio vom rbb
Berlin, Germany / News-Talk
die neue welle
Karlsruhe, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop
Radio Niederösterreich
St. Pölten, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits
Radio BERN1
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
NDR Info - Region Niedersachsen
Hamburg, Germany / News-Talk