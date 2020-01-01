Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,493 Stations in German

Megapark-Radio
Wetter, Germany / Schlager
Radio Köln - Dein Karnevals Radio
Cologne, Germany / Hits
RPR1.Sommerhits
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop
100% Kaiser - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Schlager
MAXX FM
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro, R'n'B
Radio Lozärn
Lucerne, Switzerland / Hits
Antenne MV 80er Hitgiganten
Schwerin, Germany / Hits, 80s
1A Classic Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
Antenne Sunrise
Graz, Austria / Chillout, Easy Listening
yorkmaster_jazzmixx
Würzburg, Germany / Jazz
The Rock! Radio Helgoland
Heligoland, Germany / Rock, Pop
bigFM Party
Stuttgart, Germany / Electro, Pop
RT1 FUNK
Augsburg, Germany / R'n'B, Soul, Funk
45-rpm
Recklinghausen, Germany / Pop, Funk, Punk, Soul
Dark Wave Sounds
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic, Punk, Drum'n'Bass, Metal
MDR Tweens
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
Radio Lippewelle Hamm - Dein 90er Radio
Hamm, Germany / 90s, Pop
#Musik.Study
Aachen, Germany / Chillout, Ambient
Leipzig Beatzz
Leipzig, Germany / Electro
RADIO BOB! BOBs Queen-Stream
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Pop
ENERGY Party Hits
Germany / Electro, Pop
Klassik Radio - Klassik Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Classic Rock
SWR3 Rock
Baden-Baden, Germany / Rock
ffn Emsland - Grafschaft Bentheim
Meppen, Germany / Pop
Rundfunk FM
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
KINDERLAND (Kinderlieder)
Wernigerode, Germany
AllgäuHIT
Sonthofen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
sunshine live - Amsterdam Dance Event Club
Mannheim, Germany / Electro
80s80s NDW
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Pop
Disco-Fox-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio Gong In The Mix
Würzburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock
#Musik 90s
Aachen, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock
J-Channel
Switzerland / Christian Music, Pop
sunshine live - Best of 20 Years
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, Techno
MDR SPUTNIK Club
Halle (Saale), Germany / Electro, House
RADIO 21 - Buxtehude
Buxtehude, Germany / Rock
Radio Sunshine
Lana, Italy / Electro, Pop
Radio-Teddyboys-1983
Remagen, Germany / Country, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
MITTELALTER-NET
Recklinghausen, Germany / Neo-Medieval
BB RADIO - 80er
Germany / 80s
Power Radio
Berlin, Germany / Pop
Antenne Niedersachsen Entspannt
Hanover, Germany / Chillout
Swingtime
Regensburg, Germany / Jazz, Blues, Swing, R'n'B
Schwany Instrumental
Germany / Hits, Instrumental
89 HIT FM - EAZY FM
Munich, Germany / Chillout, Easy Listening, Electro
Techno-Revival
Oranienburg, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, 90s
Radio L - Country
Triesen, Liechtenstein / Country
das-kinderradio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Hits
cafeteria
Oldenburg, Germany / Electro
sunshine live - Mix Mission
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House