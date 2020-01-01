Radio Logo
RND

12,497 Stations in German

ON 2000s
Hof, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Rock
Radio Ton - Heilbronn Ludwigsburg
Heilbronn, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Deep Pressure Music
Leipzig, Germany / House, Soul
Radio 8
Ansbach, Germany / Pop
Schlager
Hamburg, Germany / Schlager
Spreeradio 80er
Berlin, Germany / 80s
ENERGY Clubbin'
Germany / Electro, House
Radio Mülheim
Mülheim, Germany / Pop
BERLINRAP
Potsdam, Germany / Rap, HipHop
radio SAW 80er
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Hits
MDR SACHSEN Chemnitz
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Pop
KISS FM – DANCE, ELECTRO & HOUSE BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House
John Reed Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Electro, HipHop
Radio BeO
Interlaken, Switzerland / Instrumental
M'era Luna FM
Hamburg, Germany / Gothic, Neo-Medieval
Charivari 98.6
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop
thrashking
Lehrte, Germany / Metal
Rockland Radio - Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany / Rock
Radio Nostalgia Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Swing, Jazz
Radio Euroherz
Hof, Germany / Hits, Pop
1A Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
FFH Leider Geil
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
DELUXE 80s EXTREME
Munich, Germany / 80s
REGENBOGEN ZWEI Rhein-Neckar
Mannheim, Germany
1A 80er Hits
Germany / 80s, Pop, Oldies, Hits
ffn Oldenburg - Bremen
Oldenburg, Germany / Pop
RADIO BOB! BOBs Rockabilly
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Ballads
Berlin Beach House Radio
Berlin, Germany / House, Chillout, Electro
NDR Info Spezial
Hamburg, Germany / News-Talk
NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Rostock
Rostock, Germany / Pop, Hits
Radio Galaxy Oberfranken
Bamberg, Germany / Pop
METROPOL FM
Berlin, Germany / Pop, World
Radio Munot
Schaffhausen, Switzerland / Pop
SOULPOWER FM
Germany / Disco, Funk, Soul
RADIO BOB! BOBs Grunge
Kassel, Germany / Rock
Sound Of Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House, Electro, Minimal
ROCK ANTENNE Österreich
Vienna, Austria / Rock
BB RADIO - Nur deutsche Hits
Potsdam, Germany / Hits
GDS.FM
Zurich, Switzerland / Alternative, Pop, Electro, Indie
RADIO PSR 80er
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Hits, Electro, Punk
radio hashtag+
Schweinfurt, Germany / Rock, Electro, Pop
say say • soulful hip-hop radio
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Soul, Funk
ENERGY WIEN
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Hits
Music FM
Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Alpenstar
Austria / Country, German Folklore, Schlager
Different Drumz
London, United Kingdom / Drum'n'Bass
neo 1
Langnau, Switzerland / Pop
Yoga Sounds
Berlin, Germany / Chillout
20 Minuten Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Oldies but Goldies
Schwarzach, Austria / Hits, Oldies