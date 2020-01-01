Radio Logo
HITFM MAURITIUS
Port Louis, Mauritius / Techno, Electro, House, Pop
EFR12 Radio Eurovision
France / Rock, Hits, Pop
La Fabrik
Petit-Lancy, Switzerland / Pop, Electro, Rock
LA MOME CANNES RADIO
Cannes, France / Chillout, House, Electro, Soul
Hit West 80s
Nantes, France / Oldies
Forum - 70's
Orléans, France / 70s
Crooner Radio Légendes
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Radio Mont-Blanc - Vallée de Chamonix
Sallanches, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Hotmixradio HIP HOP
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B
Allzic Chill Out
Paris, France / Chillout
Dakar Musique
Dakar, Senegal / World, African
M Radio Nouvelle Scène
Paris, France / Chanson
PAKALA FM 104.6 Nganda
Dakar, Senegal
France Bleu La Rochelle
La Rochelle, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
Radio Signal FM
Haiti
Gold FM
Bordeaux, France / Electro, Pop, Rock
NRJ ALL HITS ALL STYLES
Paris, France / Hits, Pop
Tiare FM
Papeete, DOM-TOM / Pop, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Radio Orient
Clichy, France / Oriental, World
Crooner Radio In Private
Saint-Cloud, France / Pop, Jazz, Soul
RADIO SOFAIA ALTITUDE
DOM-TOM / Pop, World, Zouk and Tropical
Jazz Radio - Stax and Motown
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul, Motown
Chérie Pop
Paris, France / Pop, Ballads
NRJ BROKEN HEART
Paris, France / Ballads
Radio Moris Live
Port Louis, Mauritius / Trance, World
OUI FM Rock Indé
Paris, France / Rock
Radio Bamako24
Bamako, Mali
Sonata Hellvetica
Switzerland / Classic Rock
Clubbing Station Europe
France / Electro, Trance
Best 80's Dance
Neuilly-en-Vexin, France / 80s, Disco
France Bleu Pays d'Auvergne
Clermont-Ferrand, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
NRJ URBAN HITS
Paris, France / Urban
RER - Radio Est Réunion
Sainte-Rose, DOM-TOM / Chanson
Virgin Radio Electroshock
Paris, France / Electro
Jazz Radio - Only Women
Paris, France / Jazz
Virgin Radio Classics
Paris, France / Alternative, Pop, Rock
Allzic Latino
Lyon, France / Reggae, Latin, Salsa, Merengue
RAD10 - DE BONNES VIBRATIONS POUR DE GRANDES IDEES
Berne, Switzerland / Indie, Pop
Radio Scoop Lyon 92.0
Lyon, France / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Radio Jam
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire / African
Radio Caroline - Carogold
Rennes, France / Chanson, Oldies
Album Radio LOUNGE
France / Chillout, Easy Listening, Ambient
NRJ ACOUSTIC HITS
Paris, France / Hits, Instrumental
Chérie Coeur Brisé
Paris, France / Ballads
Est FM
France / Pop, Oldies
NRJ AT HOME
Paris, France / Easy Listening, Pop
Phare FM
Mulhouse, France / Christian Music, Pop
Radio Mont-Blanc - Savoie
Sallanches, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
France Bleu Pays de Savoie
Chambéry, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
Générations - EMBN
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap, Urban