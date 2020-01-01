Radio Logo
Techno Radio – 738 Stations with Genre Techno

Love-The-Music-FM
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Techno, Pop
Lucid Dreams
USA / Reggae, Techno, Electro
MABU Beatz Radio Podcast
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno, House, Podcast, Minimal
MABU Beatz Radio Tech House
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno, House
MABU Beatz Radio Techno
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno
magic-for-energy
Bremen, Germany / Schlager, Techno
magic-soundz
Hungary / Techno, Electro
Mausi-Dance-Radio
Essen, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Mav Radio
London, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Funk, Soul
MaxFm 94.5
Grenoble, France / Electro, Pop, Techno
Max Hit FM
Poland / Techno, Trance, Pop
Maxximum
Paris, France / Techno, Electro, House
Metro DANCE Radio
Sofia, Bulgaria / Techno, Electro, House
Millenium-Beats
Braunschweig, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, Rock
Millenium FM
Lyon, France / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
Mix Radio
Kazincbarcika, Hungary / Electro, Techno, Trance
MixSyndicate
Almere, Netherlands / Techno, Trance, House
ModFM
Poland / Electro, Techno
Moon Mission Recordings
Tokyo, Japan / Techno, Electro, House
Musical Decadence Radio
Kazan, Russia / Techno, House
Music-Connect-Club
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Electro, Techno, Trance
M.I.H - Music Is House
Lyon, France / Techno, Electro, House
Music-is-our-Life
Kassel, Germany / Techno, House, Pop, Rock
Music Madness
Nuremberg, Germany / Techno, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Music Time FM
Brunswick, Germany / 80s, 90s, House, Techno
Musik CoLab FM
Lisbon, Portugal / Chillout, Techno, House
Musik-Karussel-Radio
Germany / Gothic, Techno, Pop
MYNTH Club
Tucumán, Argentina / House, Electro, Techno, Minimal
Network Satellite
Udine, Italy / Techno, Electro, House
Radio-Nevermind
Germany / Pop, Techno, Schlager
New Dance Radio
Riga, Latvia / Techno, Trance
Nice Radio
Nice, France / Electro, Techno
Night-Dragon-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Nightline Radio
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Techno
Night On Radio
Santa Cruz, Bolivia / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
Noize Nación Radio
Mexico / Techno, Electro
NONAME.FM
Moscow, Russia / Chillout, Techno, Drum'n'Bass
Nooz Radio
Sydney, Australia / Urban, Techno, Electro
Novas Tendencias Oficial
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Techno, Minimal
NST Music FM
Jászberény, Hungary / Techno, Electro, Trance, House
ON EDM
Hof, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
Only4U-Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Techno
Only4you Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Techno
Only Old Skool Radio
London, United Kingdom / Techno, Trance, House
Open Radio Fm
Buenos Aires, Argentina / House, Techno, Indie
Orbilux
Bulgaria / Techno, Rock, HipHop, Pop
Orbital Music Radio
Oviedo, Spain / Techno, Electro, House
OSN Radio PLUS
Manchester, United Kingdom / Techno
OZ Substereo
Bandung, Indonesia / Techno
PartyBase FM
Lambrecht, Germany / Electro, Techno, Trance, House

The Best Techno Web Radio Stations

Today the techno scene has made itself at home all around the World. The best techno clubs can be found in Berlin, London, Madrid, Singapore, Brazil and of course, Ibiza. In addition, the great outdoors is often the venue for festivals, raves and parties such as Nature One and the Street Parade, tying techno fans to the dance floor all day and night.

When the machine learned to party

The musical pioneers of techno would never have thought that one day more than 1,5 million people would be partying in the middle of Berlin on the Love Parade. One of the most important foundation bands of this genre was without doubt the German band Kraftwerk, who were regarded as founders of electropop. Their sound made a lasting impression on DJs and producers around the World. Their band members weren’t only musicians, but also researchers and hobbyists who were constantly expanding the techno tech options available to them. The DJ Afrika Bambataa was the first to lay down the sound of Kraftwerk on the dance floor with his hit “Planet Rock”. What came next was a creative explosion as Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson brought Detroit techno into being, acid house became a hugely popular, and a flourishing techno scene developed around the World. All of these different niches are united under the collective term, techno.

Today there is an unbelievably wide spectrum of techno styles that all carry their own name. From minimal, techno house music (tech house) and trance to hands up and jumpstyle. However, all these styles have one thing in common: It is all about the collective experience on the dance floor. Many party-goers will rave for hours to the sound of a live DJ mix, while forgetting the everyday worries of life. It just doesn’t matter whether the rave takes place in an old warehouse, on the street or in a club.

If techno’s first home is on the dance floor, then its second is on web radio. Countless internet radio stations from all corners of the world play out the best DJ sets from techno artists such as Carl Cox, Julian Jeweil, Joseph Capriati, Dave Clarke, Adam Beyer and exclusive playlists around the clock to constantly provide those feel-good vibes.