Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

FoxradioNRW
Oberhausen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Foxtanz
Hamminkeln, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Rock
Radio Frei Schnauze
Kreuzau, Germany / Rock, Schlager, 80s, Pop
fresh80s Angelsfox Weihnachtssender
Hamburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio FreundeWeltweit
Hamm, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Friends2Dance
Oberhausen, Germany / Techno, Schlager
Fufus-sound-Radio
Bremen, Germany / Electro, House, Schlager
FunBeatz-Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s, Schlager
Fun-Black-Bass
Stralsund, Germany / Techno, Electro, Schlager
Radio Fundisko - die Radiofamilie
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Funny-JukeBox
Arnsberg, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
FunPlayRadio
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, 80s
Radio FunSunday
Kelbra, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Funtomatic
Dormagen, Germany / Blues, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Future Beatz
Stadthagen, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts, Techno
Gaga-Fun-Express
Schleswig, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Geiseltal-Radio
Germany / Discofox, Pop, Oldies, Schlager
General Hit Radio
Marsac Sur L'Isle, France / Hits, Schlager
Germanradio.info/Schlager
Leipzig, Germany / Schlager
Germany-Stream
Soltau, Germany / 80s, Pop, Schlager
Germany-Radio
Essen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Gigabase-Radio Schlager
Essen, Germany / Schlager
Gold Perlen Music
Wunstorf, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Stars on Radio Gong
Wädenswil, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Gong 96.3 Wiesn Hits
Munich, Germany / Schlager
Grenzland-Radio
Nettetal, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Grenzland-Musik
Nettetal, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
GrenzRadio
Netherlands / Schlager, Pop
GuggliFox
Ulm, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio Gutt Laun
Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg / Schlager
HalloKoelsch
Nörvenich, Germany / Schlager
Happy Crazy Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Pop
Happy-fun-Hitradio
Iserlohn, Germany / Schlager
HappySoundRadio
Emmerich am Rhein, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Happystarradio
Gengenbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
HarbourTown Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Harzer BeatBox
Harzgerode, Germany / Oldies, Country, Disco, Schlager
Hasetal Radio
Haselünne, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
HateCrew-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
heavenoflove-radio
Germany / Pop, Schlager, Rock, 80s
hef-Radio
Bad Hersfeld, Germany / HipHop, Schlager, Pop
Heideland-Radio
Uelzen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Hellweg Radio - Dein Schlager Radio
Soest, Germany / Schlager
Radio-Herzpiraten
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Heuvellandexpress
Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
hg-city
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Hitarena NRW
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop, Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Hitbude
Nettetal, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
Hit Radio Chassalla
Vellmar, Germany / 70s, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
hit-fox-music
Voerde, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Electro

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.