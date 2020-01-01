Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rock Radio – 4,405 Stations with Genre Rock

IndieRadioFM.com HOT HITS RADIO
Pittsburgh, USA / Hits, Indie, Pop, Rock
Indie Star Radio
USA / Rock, Country, Pop, Alternative
JM Rock Radio
Passau, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Rock, Blues
KARL Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Pop, Rock
KLBJ 93.7 FM
Austin, USA / Rock
KRXQ - 98 Rock
Sacramento, USA / Rock
KSPC - CAVE 88.7 FM
Claremont, USA / Rock
La Caliente Victoria 95.3 FM
Victoria, Mexico / World, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
0-24 80er Pop Rock Oldies
Rhauderfehn, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
born79
Recklinghausen, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Punk, Rock
Channel-2
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Gute Musik
Mainz, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Rock, Schlager
krautundchips
Weimar, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
lebensradio
Hallbergmoos, Germany / Christian Music, Pop, Rock, Gospel
MAGIC Top100
Schöneiche, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Radio Mülfort
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
radio-ozwald
Netherlands / Alternative, Rock, Metal, Punk
rockhouse
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Rock
Session
Ibbenbüren, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Metal
truckerladen
Aschaffenburg, Germany / Country, Rock
Legend FM
Xanthi, Greece / Rock
Love Express Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
MaschseeWelle
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Mix FM 87.9 Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Musikwelle
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Perfect Prescription Radio
New York City, USA / Instrumental, Rock, Alternative, Chillout
Rádio Pico
Macon MO, Portugal / Rock
Pollachi FM
India / Rock
Progressive Rock AZUSA
USA / Electro, Rock, Ambient
PURE ROCK RADIO
Saskatoon, Canada / Hard Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
Radio Chablais - Rock'N Blues
Monthey, Switzerland / Rock
RADIO DOUNIA FM 105.4MHz
Sikasso, Mali / Rock, African
Radio HIT 94.9 FM
Iasi, Romania / News-Talk, Rock, Pop, Alternative
Radio Mamelon 1
Bamako, Mali / Rock
Radio Music TR
Chicago, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Nova CR
San Jose, Costa Rica / House, Indie, Alternative, Rock
Radio Radom
Radom, Poland / Rock, Pop
Radyo C
Ankara, Turkey / Pop, Rock
Rock Radio Online Mexico
Zapopan, Mexico / Hard Rock, Rock, Punk, Metal
RTÉ 2XM
Dublin, Ireland / Rock
Top Europa
Valladolid, Spain / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Rock
Veggie Radio
Potsdam, Germany / Indie, Pop, Rock
Villages FM
Besançon, France / Rock, Pop
WLBM-LP - The Maxx 105.7 FM
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
WTBQ - WTBQ 1110 AM
Warwick, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock
Yaskrave Radio
Kiev, Ukraine / Rock, Pop
0ldies
Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
0nline-disco.de
Hückelhoven, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Rock, Soul
Rock - 100hitz
Antelope, USA / Rock
101.1 KIXX Rocks
Denver CO, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.