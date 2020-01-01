Radio Logo
Urban3
Joué lès Tours, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Futuradio Urban
Saint-Nazaire, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
GBSRADIO
Cayenne, DOM-TOM / Rap, Chillout, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
GD UP Radio
Houston, USA / Rap, HipHop
Générations - Booba
Paris, France / Rap
Générations Girls
Paris, France / Rap, Urban, Hits
Générations - 100% la Fouine
Paris, France / Rap
Générations - RAP-FR Gold
Paris, France / Rap, Urban
Generations - Wati B
Paris, France / Rap
GoHAM Radio
San Diego, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Gone Up Radio
Lyon, France / Rap, HipHop
Habbo Radio
Bremerhaven, Germany / Rap, Rock, Pop
Heavy Haul Radio
Indianapolis, USA / Rap, Country, 80s
Radio Hip Hop
Bologna, Italy / HipHop, Urban, Rap
Hip Hop Rádio
Porto, Portugal / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Hot New Hip Hop Radio
USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
I AM JAMS RADIO
Detroit, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
ILLADELPHIA RADIO
Philadelphia, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
I LOVE TOP 100 HIP HOP
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Urban, Rap
I LOVE TOP 40 HIP HOP INTERNATIONAL
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, Urban, Rap
Image Jamz
San Antonio, USA / Rap, Latin, 80s
Inutile Radio
Lyon, France / Rap, Electro, Rock
ItsInTheBook Radio
Atlanta, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Jake Radio
San Francisco, USA / Rap, HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
JAM FM Generation Deutschrap
Berlin, Germany / Rap
JAM FM Rap
Berlin, Germany / Rap
Jamz Den Haag
The Hague, Netherlands / 80s, Funk, R'n'B, Rap
Jeton
Istanbul, Turkey / HipHop, Rap
JIGGA RADIO - Online Hip-Hop and Rap
Sofia, Bulgaria / Rap, HipHop
Juta Mix
São Paulo, Brazil / Rap
KDOR
France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
KFM Guyane
Cayenne, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical, Rap
KISS FM – GERMAN BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
92.1 KONB San Fracisco and 94.5 KWTB-HD3
San Francisco, USA / Rap, HipHop, Indie
Konbini Radio
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop
Radio Koudjouni
DOM-TOM / Rap, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
kronehit gib dir diese
Vienna, Austria / Rap
KXHT - HOT 107.1
Memphis, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Kyob Radio 91.3
Houston, USA / News-Talk, Pop, R'n'B, Rap
La Nueva 94 FM
San Juan, USA / Rap
La Prise
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop
LatinUrbanHipHopRadio
Bogata, Colombia / Rap, Latin
2000radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Rap
akzdrap
Germany / Rap
AlessandroFM
Salzkotten, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Top 40 & Charts
Aloow
Germany / Rap
amcofmrap
Germany / Rap
Antivaze
Germany / Rap
anzilistix
Germany / Rap
aulyfmrap
Germany / Rap

The Rise of Rap

From the street corners’ of New York to being in the charts all around the World: hip hop is perhaps the largest youth culture of our time. Even though many people said at the start that this trend would quickly move on rap continues to reinvent itself and stay new and relevant.

What "Jive Talk" was for jazz musicians, similarly the spoken word albums of the Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron were precursors of rap as we know it today. The first real rap disc was King Tim III by the Fatback Band, but not before the Sugarhill Gang made the music industry aware of this new musical style with their party single "Rapper's Delight", a hit in 1979. Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five also recorded early commercial success. Meanwhile many new bands and rappers such as Run DMC and LL Cool J made hip hop increasingly popular, and in addition, female rappers such as Salt-N-Pepa and white rappers like the Beastie Boys all chipped in. Rap had arrived outside of the ghetto.

In the 90s two rap directions were established: Concious rap, which unpacked the history of America and the civil rights movement also dealing with social injustices and gangsta rap by bands such as N.W.A (including Ice Cube, Eazy E, Dr Dre), who painted an unattractive picture by rapping about the reality of life in the ghettos, celebrating the lawless life of crime.

Today it is impossible to picture the charts without rap. Whether it is expressed through street rap or club music, hip hop, it has settled in all around the World. The spectrum of talent from the USA includes big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Future and Fetty Wap. Rap has also arrived in Europe. The most important ambassadors on the continent include Dizzee Rascal, Skepta, Cro, Example, and the rap style itself can also be found in the works of more mainstream artists such as Ed Sheeran.

As rap is played on FM radio far too infrequently, we offer a collection of web radio stations and streams that concentrate solely on those well loved rhymes and beats. Try out Classic Rap , Old School Rap - AddictedtoRadio.com and Real Rap ISH to get you started.