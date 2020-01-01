Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Roca FM Clásicos
Madrid, Spain / Oldies
Rocker das Antigas
Jundiai, Brazil / Rock, Oldies
Roger Radio
Lelystad, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits
1940s Radio
London, United Kingdom / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
American Classics
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
R.O.L. Radio
Belgium / Oldies
Radio Schouwen-Duiveland
Netherlands / Pop, Oldies, Rock
RoundandSound Radio
Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
RPM Oldies & Retro Hits
Córdoba, Argentina / Oldies, 80s, 90s
RPR1.Evergreens
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Oldies
R.SA - 60er Oldies
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies
R.SA - 70er Oldies
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, 70s
RSC
Weinsheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Hits
R.SH Weihnachtsmix
Kiel, Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
RTV Arnhem
Arnhem, Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager
Ruhrpott-Magie
Duisburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies, Schlager
rurssewelle
Germany / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
S4-Radio SEVEN
Dortmund, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies
SBR - Serena Beach Radio
Waiblingen, Germany / Country, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Schwany2 Schlager Radio
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio-Schwung
Balatonkeresztúr, Hungary / Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore, Pop
Webradioscout24 - Oldies
Weissach im Tal, Germany / Oldies
Seaport FM
Velsen, Netherlands / Oldies
Sessiz Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / Alternative, Classic Rock, Indie, Oldies
Setubal FM
Setúbal, Portugal / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio-SevenEleven
Iserlohn, Germany / Oldies, Gothic, Pop, Rock
Shawn Nagy's Super Oldies
Los Angeles, USA / Rock, Oldies
SHK RADIO
Witten, Germany / Oldies, Pop
ShoutedFM mth.Main
Capelle aan den Ijssel, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop
Shuffle 2
United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Silverstar-Radio
Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager
Rádio Sintonia Fina
Olinda, Brazil / Oldies
Sintonía Digital
León, Mexico / Oldies, Hits, 80s
SkyBlueMusic
Germany / Rock, Oldies, HipHop, Pop
Radio Skylab Gold
Racale, Italy / Oldies
Sky Pilot Radio
Las Vegas, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits
Solid Gold Gem AM
United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s
SOLID GOLD RADIO IRELAND
Ireland / Oldies, Pop
SOLID GOLD RADIO IRELAND 2
Ireland / Oldies, Pop
SoundBoxRadio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Soundcheck.ch
Switzerland / Rock, Oldies, Latin, Metal
Sound of Spitfire
United Kingdom / Oldies, News-Talk
SoundsAndMore StardustRadio
Burscheid, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
SouvenirsFM
Capbreton, France / Oldies
Soy un clásico
Argentina / Latin, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Spreeradio Oldies
Berlin, Germany / Oldies
SR Minnen - Sveriges Radio P1
Stockholm, Sweden / Oldies, News-Talk
Stadtradio Meran
Meran, Italy / Pop, Oldies
Station Simone
Dijon, France / Oldies, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Station X - X Radio Network
Gold Coast, Australia / Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.