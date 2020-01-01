Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO Español
New York City, USA / Oldies, Ballads
Oldies Hits
San Jose, Costa Rica / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Disco
Oldies Hits Dance
San Jose, Costa Rica / Oldies, Electro
Oldies Hits Español
San Jose, Costa Rica / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Oldies Internet Radio
Guadalupe, Mexico / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s
OLDIES MUSIC 4 EVER
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, Hits
Oldies Music Radio
Middelkerke, Belgium / Oldies
Oldies O.G. Style Radio
Dallas, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Motown
Oldies Online
United Kingdom / Oldies
Oldiesproject
United Kingdom / Oldies
RadioArt: Oldies
London, United Kingdom / Oldies
Oldies Radio RGR
Leuven, Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Oldradio Web
Genova, Italy / Oldies
Oldschool Gong
Würzburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Old Time Radio KOTR Ventura
Thousand Oaks, USA / Oldies
Radio L'Olgiata LaLaLa
Rome, Italy / Oldies, Pop, Ballads
ON Classic Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
ONDAMAR80
Barcelona, Spain / Rock, Oldies, Pop
ON Disco
Hof, Germany / Disco, Oldies, Funk
ON Jukebox
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
ON Kult
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
ON Schlager Gold
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Opsinjoor
Mechelen, Belgium / Oldies
Ossi-Fun-Radio
Ascheberg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio Ostseemelodie
Neustadt in Holstein, Germany / Country, German Folklore, Oldies, Pop
Ostseewelle - Oldie Hits
Rostock, Germany / Oldies
COLLECTOR Radio
Paris, France / Hits, Oldies
OURENSE SI RADIO
Ourense, Spain / Oldies, Electro, Pop, Rock
Outworld Beats Radio
Lübeck, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
Oxide - Oxford University Student Radio
Oxford, United Kingdom / Hits, Indie, Oldies, Rock
OyeLaRadio
Santiago, Dominican Republic / Oldies
OZ Rewind
Bandung, Indonesia / Oldies
Painel de Controle Web Radio
Recife, Brazil / Oldies, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
Pannonradio
Bad Birnbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Paradies Radio
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Paradise FM
Uster, Switzerland / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio-Paradise-Music
Sankt Wendel, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Rock, Metal
Radio Paradiso Weihnachtsradio
Stuttgart, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s
PartyFunClub 2012
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Partyhuettenradio
Wardenburg, Germany / Schlager, Techno, Oldies, Pop
PartyRadioBrandenburg
Kyritz, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Passion FM
Korbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Personal Favorites
Glens Falls, USA / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Pico Classic
Mirandola, Italy / Oldies
PiratenKanon.fm
Uden, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Pop
Pirate Radio of the Treasure Coast
Port Saint Lucie, USA / Oldies, Rock, Country, Pop
Radio Planeta 80
Maringa, Brazil / Oldies, 80s
Radio Plattenküche
Krefeld, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Playlist la Webradio
France / Chanson, Hits, Oldies
Plumtree Radio
Oregon City, USA / Oldies, 80s

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.