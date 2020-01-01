Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,710 Stations with Genre Oldies

baustellenradio
Rees, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop
beat-radio-norden1
Norden, Germany / Oldies
beatbox - Die Musik der 80er!
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Hits, Electro
Behindertenradio
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Hits
Best-Time-Fm
Aerzen, Germany / Chillout, Pop, News-Talk, Oldies
Best Music Station
Schaffhausen, Switzerland / Oldies, Hits, Rock, Schlager
Bestsongsoftheworld
Bobenheim-Roxheim, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
blackneon-oldie
Dortmund, Germany / Oldies
cesartheclassic
Bolivia / Oldies
ChristmasRob
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Ballads
cmn
Königslutter, Germany / Oldies, Hits
coecast
Coesfeld, Germany / Oldies
Wellenbummler
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
contrast
Austria / Oldies
coolmusic
Schäftlarn, Germany / Electro, Pop, Oldies
crazy-party-bunker
Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
CRAZYCITYRADIO
Rotthalmünster, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
RBI Cruisin' Oldies
Heilbronn, Germany / Oldies, 70s
Dampfradio
Lübeck, Germany / Oldies, Country, Pop, Schlager
dein-radio-berlin
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Disco, Pop, Schlager
Der Hitsender2
Neuried (Baden), Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
det203
Weinfranken, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Ballads
dgt-sender
Schönebeck, Germany / Oldies
discofox-live
Ahlen, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
discopapas-musikkarussell
Haaren (Waldfeucht), Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager
discoteam-phoenix
Wustermark, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
dj-fritz
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
dj-juergen
Düsseldorf, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
doc-oldies-radioclub
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
docoldie
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
domicil
Germany / Oldies
dreamdancer-radio
Schönwald, Germany / Oldies
ELBE-deutsch
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
ELBE-Radio
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / 70s, Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
elbewelle
Dresden, Germany / Oldies
elvisjunkie79
Germany / Oldies
energy-cat-radio2
Germany / Oldies
failradio
Austria / Oldies, Pop
Fernblick Radio
Freistatt, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
flamefm_oldies
Vienna, Austria / Oldies
Flashback Oldie FM
Gotha, Germany / 70s, Oldies
fmk_radio - Flashback Charts
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Geesteradio Kulthits
Bremerhaven, Germany / Hits, Oldies
generationen
Germany / 70s, Hits, Oldies
g-h-radio
Püttlingen, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Ballads
Gigabase-Radio Oldie
Essen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
gm-60er-70er-80er-90er
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
goHappy FM
Munich, Germany / Pop, Oldies
hitkiste
Wittmund, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager
Hit Radio Holiday
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.