Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

Groove Radio Portugal
Algarve, Portugal / Latin, World, African, Jazz
Radio Hawana FM
Kiel, Germany / Jazz, Pop
Heartline Lampung 91.7 FM
Bandar Lampung, Indonesia / Asian, Jazz, Pop
JAZZ por Barcelona Jazz Radio
Spain / Jazz
High On Tunes Radio
Toronto, Canada / R'n'B, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Hindsight Media Radio 103.5 FM
Atlanta, USA / Pop, R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
HOH 77.7
Houston, USA / Jazz, Gospel, R'n'B
IB3 Música
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Indie, 90s, Pop, Jazz
Icon Radio
Lecce, Italy / Pop, Jazz, Electro, Rock
Radio Iglesias Jazz & Soul
Iglesias, Italy / Jazz, Soul
Radip Ildiscobolo
Pisa, Italy / Oldies, Jazz
Radio Indie FreeForm
Espanola NM, USA / Pop, Jazz, Latin, Rock'n'Roll
Infinite Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, Pop, Electro, Jazz
insidelatino
Marseille, France / Pop, Jazz, Latin
iSPY Radio
Chattanooga TN, USA / Hits, Jazz, Rock, Film & Musical
iTÜ radyosu Jazz-Blues
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz, Blues
Jade FM
Pornic, France / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Chanson
Radio Jammonite
Belgrade, Serbia / Pop, Jazz, Latin, Chillout
JAM Radio
Segovia, Spain / Jazz, Rock, Blues
KRTU 91.7 FM
San Antonio, USA / Jazz
Jazz Bay Radio
Oakhurst, USA / Jazz
JazzBeatsRadio
Georgia / Jazz
JazzBitesRadio.com
Frenchville (Maine), USA / Jazz
Jazz FM BG
Sofia, Bulgaria / Jazz
Jazz FM Lounge
Sofia, Bulgaria / Jazz
Jazz FM LT
Vilnius, Lithuania / Jazz
Jazz FM Radio
Alcira, Spain / Jazz
Jazziando
Florida City FL, USA / Jazz, Latin, Salsa
Jazz in Bolz
France / Jazz
ABradio.cz Jazzinec
Prague, Czech Republic / Jazz
Jazz is Dead
Budapest, Hungary / Jazz
Jazz Lovers Radio
Seara, USA / Jazz
Jazz Radio Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Jazz
JazzOnBeatz
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz
Jazzopolitan
Pantin, France / Jazz
jazzradio
Nicosia, Cyprus / Jazz, Swing
Jazz Radio - Groove'up
Paris, France / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Saxo
Paris, France / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Sly Johnson
Lyon, France / Jazz, Soul
Jazz Radio - Soul DJ Phillgood
Paris, France / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Stax & Motown
Paris, France / Jazz
Jazz Vibe Radio
Houston, USA / Jazz
JazzW3
Vienna, Austria / Jazz
JMediaFMRadio
Dallas, USA / Jazz, Rock, Pop
Happy Holidays by Jouluradio
Helsinki, Finland / Jazz
Jazzjoulu
Helsinki, Finland / Jazz, Swing
KBCU - Bethel College Radio 88.1 FM
North Newton, USA / Jazz
KBSK - Boise State Public Radio Music (Jazz)
McCall ID, USA / Jazz
KCCK - Jazz 88.3 FM
Cedar Rapids, USA / Jazz
KEWU - Jazz 89.5 FM
Cheney WA, USA / Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.