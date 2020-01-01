Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

@BigBoxRadio | The BOX (WBBR-DB)
Chicago, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, R'n'B
Black Beatz Radio
Litzendorf, Germany / Rap, HipHop
Blackbox Classic
Paris, France / HipHop
Black Kush Radio
Cleveland, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
Black Roots Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Radio Black Time
Teresina, Brazil / Reggae, HipHop, Soul, Funk
Blax Radio
USA / HipHop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Blazinhotradio | Randumkuts
Painesville, USA / HipHop, Urban, 80s, R'n'B
Blazin Mics Fm
Baltimore, USA / Rap, HipHop
BLB RAP
Pantin, France / HipHop, Urban, Rap, Soul
Bling Beatz Radio
USA / HipHop, Hits, Urban, Rap
BLXCKHIPPYRADIO
Republic of Botswana / News-Talk, HipHop, African, R'n'B
BMRadio
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
Best Net Radio - Bomb Beats
Bothell WA, USA / HipHop
Best Net Radio - Jamz
Bothell WA, USA / HipHop
Bondi Beach Radio
Sydney, Australia / Pop, HipHop, House, Soul
Radio Boombastic
Chicago, USA / Electro, Rock, HipHop
Booster FM
Toulouse, France / Funk, HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Booty Disco
Japan / Electro, Disco, HipHop
BordoFM
Bruges, Belgium / HipHop, Pop, Rock, Soul
BOUNCEOUTRADIO.COM
San Antonio, USA / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B, Soul
Bridge Radio 98.7fm Asaba
Nigeria / HipHop, Pop, Soul, R'n'B
Brightstar Studios
Mississauga, Canada / HipHop, African, Pop, R'n'B
Broadtube Network Radio
Nigeria / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Broadtube Radio
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Jazz
BTB Radio
Nanticoke, USA / HipHop, Indie, Pop, R'n'B
Radio BurgerFuel
Auckland, New Zealand / Alternative, Electro, HipHop, Rock
Burnside Radio UK
Swansea, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Electro, Pop
Butterfly Web Radio
Athens, Greece / HipHop, Pop, Rock
Radio Campus Angers
Angers, France / Alternative, Electro, HipHop
Campus Crew Passau
Passau, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Alternative, Rap
Radio Caprice - Abstract Hip-Hop
Russia / HipHop
Radio Caprice - Instrumental Hip-Hop
Russia / HipHop
Radio Caprice - Southern Rap/Hip-Hop/Crunk
Russia / Rap, HipHop
CBMF - Cashback Mafia Radio
France / Rap, HipHop
CB Platam
Nairobi, Kenia / Rock, HipHop, Urban, Pop
CB Platam Plus
New Windsor NY, USA / HipHop, Pop
RCF - Radio Chaos Factory
Marl, Germany / Schlager, HipHop, Pop, Rock
Chasesbasement
Detroit, USA / Rap, HipHop, Urban
chillectro beats
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Motown
Chillofi radio
Paris, France / Chillout, HipHop, Urban, Easy Listening
CISM 89,3 FM
Montreal, Canada / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
Classic Fleet Radio
Jersey City, USA / Rap, HipHop
College Underground Radio
Atlanta, USA / Rock, HipHop
The Combat Jack
New York City, USA / HipHop, Podcast, Urban
Como The Beat
Panama City, Panama / Rap, HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
Compton 2 New York Radio
USA / Electro, HipHop
C-Rap
Charleroi, Belgium / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
WCPR Crazy Praise Radio
Lakemore OH, USA / Christian Music, HipHop, Rap, Rock
Radio CSM
Soissons, France / Electro, HipHop, Hits

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.