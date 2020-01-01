Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

radio365
Uster, Switzerland / HipHop, Electro, Rock
radiorap
Germany / HipHop
radiospace27
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
Radio Waldmohr
Germany / HipHop
rapnix
Germany / Rap, HipHop
raptration
Germany / HipHop
rblxfmthebeat
Germany / HipHop
renityfm
Germany / HipHop
rivefm
Germany / HipHop
sauvageriefm
Paris, France / HipHop
simulator1
Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rock
skr
Vienna, Austria / HipHop
slyyaleex
Dortmund, Germany / HipHop
soulcitythebeat
Germany / HipHop, Disco, Urban, Soul
soundarena
Hilden, Germany / Reggae, HipHop, Rap
starrvision
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop
Radio SugarShock
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Electro, Rock
sundayradio
Bremen, Germany / HipHop
supreme_everyday
Germany / HipHop
t-bay
Germany / HipHop
tanze
Detern, Germany / HipHop, Pop
tati880
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / HipHop
templeofpoetz
Leipzig, Germany / HipHop
test1
Germany / HipHop
tevanus
Germany / Rap, HipHop
Transistor FM – HipHop
Germany / HipHop
Simply the BBest
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop
thebestofhiphop
Germany / HipHop
timebeatzfm
Germany / HipHop
tmc
Germany / HipHop
tophits24
Germany / HipHop
trickster Real Music
Gütersloh, Germany / R'n'B, HipHop, Electro, Rap
twrn
Cologne, Germany / HipHop
typischradiode
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / HipHop
urban
Saarbrücken, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Urban
valugaa
Leipzig, Germany / HipHop
veteranenradio
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop
viva-fanfunk
Arnsberg, Germany / HipHop, Pop
vivamtvkids
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Top 40 & Charts
Waldmohr FM
Germany / HipHop
we-love-beatzz
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop
weakfm_offizial
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / HipHop
welle
Germany / HipHop, Pop
zockerland99
Reutlingen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, HipHop
zsk_18
Freiburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rap
zwo
Constance, Germany / HipHop
LEBONMIX RADIO
Toulouse, France / HipHop, Electro, Funk, Chillout
LEBONMIX MEDIUM
Toulouse, France / HipHop, Electro, Soul
92.3 Liberty FM
Soufrière, Saint Lucia / Reggae, HipHop, Urban, Soul
Life Radio Deutschrap
Linz, Austria / Rap, HipHop

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.